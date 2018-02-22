Young Professionals of Louisville release community survey results

The survey focused on where young people in Louisville work, play, and how much money they make. (Source: YPAL)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Young Professionals of Louisville wanted the opinions of people in the community, so they conducted a survey. The results were released on Thursday.

The questions asked were centered on what makes Louisville a great place to live, work, and play for young professionals and how the city can improve.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The results, revealed during a roundtable discussion at The Bristol Downtown, broke down where most young professionals have jobs, live, and their income.

"Everybody in YPAL and a lot of people in Louisville that I know, are really passionate about the city," Klaus Schlimn of YPAL said. "Putting these surveys together is just another step to making Louisville an even better place to live."

A link to the survey can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.