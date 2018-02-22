Young Professionals of Louisville release community survey resul - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Young Professionals of Louisville release community survey results

The survey focused on where young people in Louisville work, play, and how much money they make. (Source: YPAL) The survey focused on where young people in Louisville work, play, and how much money they make. (Source: YPAL)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Young Professionals of Louisville wanted the opinions of people in the community, so they conducted a survey. The results were released on Thursday.

The questions asked were centered on what makes Louisville a great place to live, work, and play for young professionals and how the city can improve.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

The results, revealed during a roundtable discussion at The Bristol Downtown, broke down where most young professionals have jobs, live, and their income.

"Everybody in YPAL and a lot of people in Louisville that I know, are really passionate about the city," Klaus Schlimn of YPAL said. "Putting these surveys together is just another step to making Louisville an even better place to live."

A link to the survey can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • New superintendent of Bullitt County Public Schools

    New superintendent of Bullitt County Public Schools

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:58 PM EST2018-02-22 23:58:10 GMT
    BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon. (Source: Twitter)BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon. (Source: Twitter)
    BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon. (Source: Twitter)BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon. (Source: Twitter)

    Bullitt County Public Schools elected a new superintendent on Thursday. 

    More >>

    Bullitt County Public Schools elected a new superintendent on Thursday. 

    More >>

  • Lawmakers question Glisson hiring at UofL

    Lawmakers question Glisson hiring at UofL

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:30 PM EST2018-02-22 23:30:54 GMT
    ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)
    ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

    In a letter addressed to interim UofL President Gregory Postel and other leaders at UofL, lawmakers cited the lack of transparency and circumvention of normal employment practices in Glissons' hiring.

    More >>

    In a letter addressed to interim UofL President Gregory Postel and other leaders at UofL, lawmakers cited the lack of transparency and circumvention of normal employment practices in Glissons' hiring.

    More >>

  • LMPD officer reassigned after admitting to beating children

    LMPD officer reassigned after admitting to beating children

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-02-22 23:28:15 GMT
    The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    LMPD made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, as part of their push for "remaining transparent."

    More >>

    LMPD made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, as part of their push for "remaining transparent."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly