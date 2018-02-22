165 seniors displaced by Covington apartment building fire - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

165 seniors displaced by Covington apartment building fire

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
There was a fire at Golden Tower in Covington on Thursday. (WXIX) There was a fire at Golden Tower in Covington on Thursday. (WXIX)
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

A fire at Golden Tower in Covington, Ky. has displaced 165 people.

Golden Tower is a 16-story, 155-unit apartment building is for senior citizens on East 11th Street.

Fire crews and Red Cross disaster assistance team members responded to the scene Thursday around 12:30 p.m.

The Red Cross is providing financial help along with health and mental health assistance for those displaced.

According to the Red Cross, 115 units were impacted by the fire.

