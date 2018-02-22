Officer dies of cardiac arrest after fan violence in Spain - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Officer dies of cardiac arrest after fan violence in Spain

(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Basque riot policemen control the perimeter of the stadium close to FC Spartak Moskva's followers before the match during the Europa League - round of 32, 2nd leg, between Athletic Bilbao and FC Spartak Moskva, at San Mame... (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Basque riot policemen control the perimeter of the stadium close to FC Spartak Moskva's followers before the match during the Europa League - round of 32, 2nd leg, between Athletic Bilbao and FC Spartak Moskva, at San Mame...

By JORGE GARMA
Associated Press

BILBAO, Spain (AP) - A Spanish riot police officer died of cardiac arrest after clashes involving Russian soccer fans before a Europa League match on Thursday between hosts Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow, raising concerns less than four months before the World Cup in Russia.

Basque Country authorities in northern Spain said the officer died in a hospital after the confrontations outside San Mames Stadium in the city of Bilbao, which will host matches in the 2020 European Championship.

Police also said a Russian man was injured but the extent of his injuries was not immediately disclosed. Five people were arrested - three Russian nationals and two Spaniards.

The identity of the dead officer was not immediately disclosed. Local media said he was a 50-year-old man.

There were conflicting reports about what caused his death, with some saying he was taken ill during the confrontations and other reports suggesting he was hit by an object during the fighting.

Spartak won the match 2-1 but Athletic advanced 4-3 on aggregate.

Earlier Thursday, German police arrested a Russian suspected of seriously injuring a British soccer fan during the European Championship in France two years ago.

"UEFA strongly condemns the violent clashes which occurred in Bilbao," the governing body for European soccer said in a statement. "We are in contact with local authorities to obtain further information on these incidents."

The Spanish league said it "deplores and condemns the death" of the police officer, and its president said he hopes FIFA and UEFA take action to halt fan violence.

"The Russian ultras shouldn't have traveled to Bilbao because of their history," Javier Tebas told the sports daily As.

The trouble erupted ahead of the round-of-32 match in the second-tiered European club competition.

Police were escorting some Spartak fans into the stadium but a stray group allegedly started igniting fireworks and throwing flares and objects toward Athletic supporters and police officers.

The fighting spread onto the streets near the stadium and police struggled to restore order. Many fans were seen trying to run away from the trouble as fireworks exploded all around.

There was concern ahead of the match because of the reported presence of 'Ultra' Russian fans in Bilbao, and a large police force was deployed to try to prevent fan trouble.

There were reports of other minor clashes involving Russian fans in Bilbao for Thursday's match.

Six years ago a fan died in Bilbao in clashes after a match between Athletic and German club Schalke.

___

AP Sports Writer Tales Azzoni contributed from Madrid.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Final tribute: Slain football coach is hailed as a 'hero'

    Final tribute: Slain football coach is hailed as a 'hero'

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:54 PM EST2018-02-22 22:54:39 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-02-23 01:48:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach). Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team depart the service at the Church by the Glades for Aaron Feis, the football coach who was killed at the school shooting last week, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in C...(AP Photo/Joel Auerbach). Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team depart the service at the Church by the Glades for Aaron Feis, the football coach who was killed at the school shooting last week, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in C...
    Friends, students pay tribute to football coach who died saving students from school shooter.More >>
    Friends, students pay tribute to football coach who died saving students from school shooter.More >>

  • Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-02-23 01:24:33 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-02-23 01:48:39 GMT
    (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...(Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...
    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>

  • Forgot about that joint? Vegas airport lets people dump pot

    Forgot about that joint? Vegas airport lets people dump pot

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-02-22 23:44:29 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-02-23 01:48:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Regina Garcia Cano). Unidentified travelers exit the airport past a green metal container designed for "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs," set outside one of the entrances to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursd...(AP Photo/Regina Garcia Cano). Unidentified travelers exit the airport past a green metal container designed for "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs," set outside one of the entrances to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursd...
    Tourists catching a flight out of Las Vegas can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport.More >>
    Tourists catching a flight out of Las Vegas can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly