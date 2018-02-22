LIBA launches 'Keep South Louisville Weird'

Posters for the 'Keep South Louisville Weird' campaign. (Source: LIBA)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) and the LIBA South Work Group launched the “Keep South Louisville Weird” campaign on Thursday.

The campaign focuses on building on a committed focus to support and celebrate local independent businesses in South Louisville.

New branding was also unveiled, including a new poster. The campaign will eventually include billboards in South Louisville.

The idea is to reinforce community pride in the unique businesses that call South Louisville home, and also act as a way to remind customers of the impact they have when they buy local, LIBA said.

“We are proud to be part of the positive developments in South Louisville,” LIBA Executive Director Jennifer Rubenstein said. “We want everyone to celebrate these amazing independent businesses, because they keep money circulating in the local economy, and support the vibrancy of our neighborhoods. Unique businesses are not just a Highlands or Nulu thing, and this campaign serves to add to the neighborhood pride in South Louisville independent businesses.”

Louisville community and business leaders gathered at Supreme Peace Yoga on Kenwood Way for the launch.

