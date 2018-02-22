LIBA launches 'Keep South Louisville Weird' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LIBA launches 'Keep South Louisville Weird'

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
LIBA Executive Director Jennifer Rubenstein. (Source: WAVE 3 News) LIBA Executive Director Jennifer Rubenstein. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Posters for the 'Keep South Louisville Weird' campaign. (Source: LIBA) Posters for the 'Keep South Louisville Weird' campaign. (Source: LIBA)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) and the LIBA South Work Group launched the “Keep South Louisville Weird” campaign on Thursday.

The campaign focuses on building on a committed focus to support and celebrate local independent businesses in South Louisville.

New branding was also unveiled, including a new poster. The campaign will eventually include billboards in South Louisville.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Young Professionals of Louisville release community survey results
400 students participate in Murray State Engineering Day
More Olympians wearing Kentucky product in PyeongChang

The idea is to reinforce community pride in the unique businesses that call South Louisville home, and also act as a way to remind customers of the impact they have when they buy local, LIBA said.

“We are proud to be part of the positive developments in South Louisville,” LIBA Executive Director Jennifer Rubenstein said. “We want everyone to celebrate these amazing independent businesses, because they keep money circulating in the local economy, and support the vibrancy of our neighborhoods. Unique businesses are not just a Highlands or Nulu thing, and this campaign serves to add to the neighborhood pride in South Louisville independent businesses.”

Louisville community and business leaders gathered at Supreme Peace Yoga on Kenwood Way for the launch. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • New superintendent of Bullitt County Public Schools

    New superintendent of Bullitt County Public Schools

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:58 PM EST2018-02-22 23:58:10 GMT
    BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon. (Source: Twitter)BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon. (Source: Twitter)
    BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon. (Source: Twitter)BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon. (Source: Twitter)

    Bullitt County Public Schools elected a new superintendent on Thursday. 

    More >>

    Bullitt County Public Schools elected a new superintendent on Thursday. 

    More >>

  • Lawmakers question Glisson hiring at UofL

    Lawmakers question Glisson hiring at UofL

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:30 PM EST2018-02-22 23:30:54 GMT
    ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)
    ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

    In a letter addressed to interim UofL President Gregory Postel and other leaders at UofL, lawmakers cited the lack of transparency and circumvention of normal employment practices in Glissons' hiring.

    More >>

    In a letter addressed to interim UofL President Gregory Postel and other leaders at UofL, lawmakers cited the lack of transparency and circumvention of normal employment practices in Glissons' hiring.

    More >>

  • LMPD officer reassigned after admitting to beating children

    LMPD officer reassigned after admitting to beating children

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-02-22 23:28:15 GMT
    The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    LMPD made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, as part of their push for "remaining transparent."

    More >>

    LMPD made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, as part of their push for "remaining transparent."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly