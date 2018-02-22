Lawmakers question Glisson hiring at UofL - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lawmakers question Glisson hiring at UofL

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News) ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky House and Senate legislators asked the University of Louisville to reconsider its recent hiring of Vicky Yates Glisson on Thursday.

The lawmakers said Glissons' hiring was questionable for several reasons. 

In a letter addressed to interim UofL President Gregory Postel and other leaders at UofL, lawmakers cited the lack of transparency and circumvention of normal employment practices in Glissons' hiring.

Legislators noted that Glissons' initial $200,000 salary for part-time work was "substantially higher than what full-time professors are paid and comes at a time of steep budget cuts for postsecondary education."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Bar hangs replica UofL 2013 championship banner to delight of fans
Rick Pitino's statement following NCAA ruling that vacates UofL 2013 national championship
Not a banner day at UofL; NCAA upholds penalties

Glisson was formerly secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services. She was hired by UofL as a professor within the School of Public Health and Information.

“For all of these reasons, those of us signing this letter think it is important for the school to re-evaluate her hiring and see if it is still in the school’s best interests,” Kentucky State Representative Jim Wayne of Louisville said in a statement. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Lawmakers question Glisson hiring at UofL

    Lawmakers question Glisson hiring at UofL

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:30 PM EST2018-02-22 23:30:54 GMT
    ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)
    ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)ecretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

    In a letter addressed to interim UofL President Gregory Postel and other leaders at UofL, lawmakers cited the lack of transparency and circumvention of normal employment practices in Glissons' hiring.

    More >>

    In a letter addressed to interim UofL President Gregory Postel and other leaders at UofL, lawmakers cited the lack of transparency and circumvention of normal employment practices in Glissons' hiring.

    More >>

  • LMPD officer reassigned after admitting to beating children

    LMPD officer reassigned after admitting to beating children

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-02-22 23:28:15 GMT
    The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    LMPD made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, as part of their push for "remaining transparent."

    More >>

    LMPD made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, as part of their push for "remaining transparent."

    More >>

  • MSD prepares to install flood gates as flooding worsens

    MSD prepares to install flood gates as flooding worsens

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-02-22 23:20:44 GMT
    MSD is operating 14 of their 16 pumping stations around the clock. (Source: WAVE 3 News)MSD is operating 14 of their 16 pumping stations around the clock. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    MSD is operating 14 of their 16 pumping stations around the clock. (Source: WAVE 3 News)MSD is operating 14 of their 16 pumping stations around the clock. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    When the river rises and the rain falls, MSD brings in extra help at the pumping stations. Right now, they're operating round the clock at 14 of their 16 pumping stations.

    More >>

    When the river rises and the rain falls, MSD brings in extra help at the pumping stations. Right now, they're operating round the clock at 14 of their 16 pumping stations.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly