Lawmakers question Glisson hiring at UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky House and Senate legislators asked the University of Louisville to reconsider its recent hiring of Vicky Yates Glisson on Thursday.

The lawmakers said Glissons' hiring was questionable for several reasons.

In a letter addressed to interim UofL President Gregory Postel and other leaders at UofL, lawmakers cited the lack of transparency and circumvention of normal employment practices in Glissons' hiring.

Legislators noted that Glissons' initial $200,000 salary for part-time work was "substantially higher than what full-time professors are paid and comes at a time of steep budget cuts for postsecondary education."

Glisson was formerly secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services. She was hired by UofL as a professor within the School of Public Health and Information.

“For all of these reasons, those of us signing this letter think it is important for the school to re-evaluate her hiring and see if it is still in the school’s best interests,” Kentucky State Representative Jim Wayne of Louisville said in a statement.

