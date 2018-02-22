Flood waters rising around Southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – Water levels are continuing to rise along the Ohio River. The flood waters are taking over lawns and pouring over roads in some parts of southern Indiana.

Along the New Albany riverfront, flood waters creep higher and higher along the amphitheater stage, coming close to touching the light poles in the park in some spots.

"Hopefully it'll stay out of everything," New Albany resident Emily Lenkey said. "It's kind of worrisome with all the businesses down here."

Lenkey works in downtown New Albany, not far from the rising waters on the Ohio. She and others are taking a walk along the riverfront Thursday but they’re seeing a much higher view of the Ohio than they’re used to.

"Worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for 37 years and, came to see the water," Thomas Walker said.

Walker drove over from Floyds Knobs to check out the flooding. He said he knew he needed to see the high waters when flood waters near his town were blocking some roads.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ New Albany breaks ground on $30 million Summit Springs project

+ Paoli Pike in New Albany back open after downed power line stalled traffic

+ New NAFCS Superintendent hopes to improve schools, community

Walker said the river here is high, but he's seen it get much worse.

"I've seen it up into the bleachers here," Walker said.

Farther into town, Silver Creek is rising. Parts of Old Ford Road are closed, blocked off for high water. Hoosier Automotive Group on nearby Blackiston Mill Road said the creek's rising waters forced them to move everything out of their garages.

Outside of town, part of Highway 111 from mile marker zero to 12 is closed from the high water, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. That level may change as water levels are expected to rise in the coming days.

Those water levels led Horseshoe Southern Indiana to close down its casino and hotel for the weekend, evacuating employees and guests Thursday morning.

As the water continues to rise, people here keep a close eye on the Ohio, hoping conditions don't get any worse.

"Yeah, there's a lot of businesses and homes going to be affected. And it doesn't look like it's going to stop anytime soon," Lenkey said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.