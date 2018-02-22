Kent Taylor: The Cards may not make the NCAA tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Cards need some wins.

With Selection Sunday fast approaching, their NCAA resume is weak.

The same players who spoke up and fought for David Padgett to coach them this season, need to stand up and play with that same passion.

They need to play like they care, at both ends of the court.

As we have heard a few times over the last few weeks, one of the advantages of playing in the ACC is that you do get chances to pick up wins that will get the selection committee's attention.

The most notable remaining, would also seem to be the most unlikely. #1 Virginia visits the KFC YUM! Center next Thursday. UVA has won five straight over UofL and six of seven meetings since the Cards joined the league. David Padgett and Rick Pitino have each referred to Tony Bennett's team as the Cards "kryptonite."

The other two games are at Virginia Tech on Saturday and at N.C. State on March 3. The Hokies are 13-3 at Cassell Coliseum and just beat #15 Clemson 65-58 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Keatts' NC State squad is 14-3 in PNC Arena with wins over Duke and Clemson.

The rest of the Cards need to take a cue from Ray Spalding, he is the only player who looked engaged on Wednesday night at Duke.

Without a win in the final three games, they would put themselves in a position of having to win the ACC tournament in March in Brooklyn. A tall order when you consider that UofL has never won a game in that tournament. They are 0-2 all-time.

Show us how much you guys care for your coach and block out all the outside noise about banners and win some games.

