New superintendent of Bullitt County Public Schools

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Bullitt County Public Schools elected a new superintendent on Thursday.

William "Jesse" Bacon, the principal of Simons Middle School in Flemingsburg, KY, was elected unanimously with a vote of 5-0.

Bacon's first day as superintendent will be July 1, 2018.

The Bullitt County Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday evening to replace outgoing Superintendent Keith Davis, according to BCPS lawyer Eric Farris.

The four candidates to replace Davis were:

William Jesse Bacon, Principal of Simons Middle School in Flemingsburg, KY

Matthew Shane Baker, Greenup County Schools Director of District Wide Programs

Becky Sexton, BCPS Assistant Superintendent

Willie Foster, Oldham County Schools Deputy Superintendent

