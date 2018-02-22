New superintendent of Bullitt County Public Schools - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

New superintendent of Bullitt County Public Schools

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon.

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Bullitt County Public Schools elected a new superintendent on Thursday.

William "Jesse" Bacon, the principal of Simons Middle School in Flemingsburg, KY, was elected unanimously with a vote of 5-0.

Bacon's first day as superintendent will be July 1, 2018.

The Bullitt County Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday evening to replace outgoing Superintendent Keith Davis, according to BCPS lawyer Eric Farris.

The four candidates to replace Davis were:

  • William Jesse Bacon, Principal of Simons Middle School in Flemingsburg, KY
  • Matthew Shane Baker, Greenup County Schools Director of District Wide Programs
  • Becky Sexton, BCPS Assistant Superintendent
  • Willie Foster, Oldham County Schools Deputy Superintendent

