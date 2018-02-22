List of current road closures in Louisville due to flooding - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

List of current road closures in Louisville due to flooding

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Numerous Louisville streets are closed due to flooding. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive) Numerous Louisville streets are closed due to flooding. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Flooding has caused numerous road closures in Louisville.

As of Thursday night, the Ohio River was in minor flood stage. It is forecast to crest in moderate flood stage on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The city of Louisville's website has a list of current road closures that officials update when necessary.

