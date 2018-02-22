The Latest: Russian figure skaters vying for Olympic gold - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Russian figure skaters vying for Olympic gold

(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes of Russia reacts as she receives her score during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb... (AP Photo/Morry Gash). Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes of Russia reacts as she receives her score during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb...

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

The final competitive event of figure skating at the Pyeongchang Games is underway with Russian rivals Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva dueling for the gold medal.

They are so far ahead of the rest of the field after their short program that everyone else is competing for bronze in the free skate. Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada is currently third, but Japan's Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto are within striking distance.

The trio U.S. women are well off the pace and need a big rally in their free skates to avoid the worst showing by the American contingent in Olympic history.

___

10 a.m.

The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenager figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

Zagitova and Medvedeva were in first and second place, respectively, after the women's short program, where they had the highest scores ever. First Medvedeva broke the record she'd set the week before during the team competition, then Zagitova broke that record.

Americans Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen are unlikely to medal after struggling in their short programs.

Also Friday, speedskaters will compete in the men's 1,000 meter. In hockey it's the Czech Republic vs. the Olympic Athletes from Russia and Canada vs. Germany to determine who will play for gold.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Final tribute: Slain football coach is hailed as a 'hero'

    Final tribute: Slain football coach is hailed as a 'hero'

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:54 PM EST2018-02-22 22:54:39 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-02-23 01:48:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach). Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team depart the service at the Church by the Glades for Aaron Feis, the football coach who was killed at the school shooting last week, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in C...(AP Photo/Joel Auerbach). Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team depart the service at the Church by the Glades for Aaron Feis, the football coach who was killed at the school shooting last week, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in C...
    Friends, students pay tribute to football coach who died saving students from school shooter.More >>
    Friends, students pay tribute to football coach who died saving students from school shooter.More >>

  • Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-02-23 01:24:33 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-02-23 01:48:39 GMT
    (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...(Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...
    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>

  • Forgot about that joint? Vegas airport lets people dump pot

    Forgot about that joint? Vegas airport lets people dump pot

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-02-22 23:44:29 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-02-23 01:48:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Regina Garcia Cano). Unidentified travelers exit the airport past a green metal container designed for "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs," set outside one of the entrances to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursd...(AP Photo/Regina Garcia Cano). Unidentified travelers exit the airport past a green metal container designed for "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs," set outside one of the entrances to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursd...
    Tourists catching a flight out of Las Vegas can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport.More >>
    Tourists catching a flight out of Las Vegas can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly