Fairdale High set to become Academies of Louisville school

A portion of the academies focus on public service and global service professions. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Fairdale High is set to become an Academies of Louisville school during the 2018-19 school year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fairdale High School is the latest high school to join the Jefferson County Public Schools Academies of Louisville.

Beginning in the 2018-19 academic year, Fairdale High will launch four academies. This will include a Freshman Academy, as well as academies that will focus on civil service, public service and global service professions.

+ MORE JCPS NEWS ON WAVE3.COM

As an academy school, Fairdale will receive additional resources to support the rigorous hands-on, project-based curriculum.

The high school will also receive an academy coach, who will serve as a liaison between the schools and business partners, and a dedicated assistant principal and counselor for each academy, according to a JCPS release.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The Academies of Louisville initiation is focused on incorporating public education with skills and know-how to meet the needs of an evolving 21st Century workforce. It was launched at the beginning of the 2017-18.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.