Fairdale High set to become Academies of Louisville school

As an academy school, Fairdale will receive additional resources to support the rigorous hands-on, project-based curriculum.More >>
As an academy school, Fairdale will receive additional resources to support the rigorous hands-on, project-based curriculum.More >>
Along the New Albany riverfront, flood waters creep higher and higher along the amphitheater stage, coming close to touching the light poles in the park in some spots.More >>
Along the New Albany riverfront, flood waters creep higher and higher along the amphitheater stage, coming close to touching the light poles in the park in some spots.More >>
There are currently nearly 300 Miracle Leagues around the country, allowing children who struggle to play on a regular baseball field the opportunity to play the game.More >>
There are currently nearly 300 Miracle Leagues around the country, allowing children who struggle to play on a regular baseball field the opportunity to play the game.More >>
As of Thursday night, the Ohio River was in minor flood stage. It is forecast to crest in moderate flood stage.More >>
As of Thursday night, the Ohio River was in minor flood stage. It is forecast to crest in moderate flood stage.More >>
Bullitt County Public Schools elected a new superintendent on Thursday.More >>
Bullitt County Public Schools elected a new superintendent on Thursday.More >>