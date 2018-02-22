Fairdale High set to become Academies of Louisville school - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fairdale High set to become Academies of Louisville school

Fairdale High is set to become an Academies of Louisville school during the 2018-19 school year. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Fairdale High is set to become an Academies of Louisville school during the 2018-19 school year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
A portion of the academies focus on public service and global service professions. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A portion of the academies focus on public service and global service professions. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio. (Source: WAVE 3 News) JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fairdale High School is the latest high school to join the Jefferson County Public Schools Academies of Louisville. 

Beginning in the 2018-19 academic year, Fairdale High will launch four academies. This will include a Freshman Academy, as well as academies that will focus on civil service, public service and global service professions.

+ MORE JCPS NEWS ON WAVE3.COM

As an academy school, Fairdale will receive additional resources to support the rigorous hands-on, project-based curriculum. 

The high school will also receive an academy coach, who will serve as a liaison between the schools and business partners, and a dedicated assistant principal and counselor for each academy, according to a JCPS release.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

The Academies of Louisville initiation is focused on incorporating public education with skills and know-how to meet the needs of an evolving 21st Century workforce. It was launched at the beginning of the 2017-18.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Fairdale High set to become Academies of Louisville school

    Fairdale High set to become Academies of Louisville school

    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-23 02:09:45 GMT
    Fairdale High is set to become an Academies of Louisville school during the 2018-19 school year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Fairdale High is set to become an Academies of Louisville school during the 2018-19 school year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    Fairdale High is set to become an Academies of Louisville school during the 2018-19 school year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Fairdale High is set to become an Academies of Louisville school during the 2018-19 school year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    As an academy school, Fairdale will receive additional resources to support the rigorous hands-on, project-based curriculum. 

    More >>

    As an academy school, Fairdale will receive additional resources to support the rigorous hands-on, project-based curriculum. 

    More >>

  • Flood waters rising around Southern Indiana

    Flood waters rising around Southern Indiana

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:54 PM EST2018-02-23 01:54:34 GMT
    Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Southern Indiana. (Source: Rachael Krause / WAVE 3 News)Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Southern Indiana. (Source: Rachael Krause / WAVE 3 News)

    Along the New Albany riverfront, flood waters creep higher and higher along the amphitheater stage, coming close to touching the light poles in the park in some spots.

    More >>

    Along the New Albany riverfront, flood waters creep higher and higher along the amphitheater stage, coming close to touching the light poles in the park in some spots.

    More >>

  • Miracle League of Louisville closer to a reality

    Miracle League of Louisville closer to a reality

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-02-23 01:50:32 GMT
    $2 million is needed to cover the baseball field, accessible playground, and accessible splash pad for the Louisville Miracle League. (Source: WAVE 3 News)$2 million is needed to cover the baseball field, accessible playground, and accessible splash pad for the Louisville Miracle League. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    $2 million is needed to cover the baseball field, accessible playground, and accessible splash pad for the Louisville Miracle League. (Source: WAVE 3 News)$2 million is needed to cover the baseball field, accessible playground, and accessible splash pad for the Louisville Miracle League. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    There are currently nearly 300 Miracle Leagues around the country, allowing children who struggle to play on a regular baseball field the opportunity to play the game.

    More >>

    There are currently nearly 300 Miracle Leagues around the country, allowing children who struggle to play on a regular baseball field the opportunity to play the game.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly