River creeps towards homes in West Point

The river is forecast to crest below the 1997 flood marker. But it will still rise several more feet. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Residents in West Point are busy moving their valuables out of their home or onto upper levels as they prepare to evacuate. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

WEST POINT, KY (WAVE) - Residents in West Point know the river life isn't always sunshine.

"Most of the time it outweighs what happens but it's devastating," Amy Bickel told WAVE 3 News.

She and her neighbors have been packing since Monday in anticipation of the rising river.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

"Two hours ago when we pulled in we pulled our truck in front of the garage door here and we've already had to move that because it's rising quickly," she said.

At first Bickel moved items from the first floor to the second, then it was from the second to the third.

By Thursday, time was running out.

The city's Mayor William Ash warned residents too.

"They need to understand, once water goes over 31W then there's no way, there's no way to get anything out," he said.

The number he had to go by Thursday was 66. That's four feet less than 21 years ago when the river crest reached 70.4'.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ UofL Coach David Padgett talks about loss of brother-in-law

+ Widow disgusted by Indiana immigration ad featuring husband

+ List of current road closures in Louisville due to flooding

"It was up on the window ledge right there in 1997," he pointed.

In April 2011 there was another flood which reached a crest of 62.8'.

Residents' experiences then is shaping how they're reacting now.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.