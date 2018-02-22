Southern Indiana man finds purpose at the mall

The widow of an Uber driver killed in a suspected drunken driving crash by a person in the U.S. illegally says a new political ad featuring her deceased husband is "disgusting" and an affront to what he stood for.More >>
The Junior League of Louisville will host the Tulips and Juleps Art and Gift Market on February 23 and 24 at Louisville Slugger Field.More >>
When Austin Metzler arrives at the Green Tree Mall he is grateful to be at work. In 2015, he lost his right leg above the knee to a hereditary clotting deficiency.More >>
As an academy school, Fairdale will receive additional resources to support the rigorous hands-on, project-based curriculum.More >>
Along the New Albany riverfront, flood waters creep higher and higher along the amphitheater stage, coming close to touching the light poles in the park in some spots.More >>
