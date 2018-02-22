Widow disgusted by Indiana immigration ad featuring husband

Deb Monroe says her late husband, Jeffrey, would not want his name, picture or story used in the ad. (Source: WTHR)

Republican candidate Mike Braun uses pictures of the victims in his political ad calling for tougher immigration policies. (Source: WTHR)

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The widow of an Uber driver killed in a suspected drunken driving crash by a person in the U.S. illegally says a new political ad featuring her deceased husband has "devastated" the family.

Deb Monroe tells The Associated Press she wants Republican Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun to take down his new immigration themed ad. But she says his campaign won't return her call.

Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson were killed Feb. 4 when a suspected drunken driver struck them on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Police: Man arrested in deaths of Colts player and Uber driver was in U.S. illegally

+ Colts Edwin Jackson one of two people killed in car crash

President Donald Trump tweeted about the tragedy, calling it "disgraceful."

Braun's ad calls for a border wall and displays a picture of Monroe and Jackson, as well as the mug shot of Manuel Orrego-Savala, the Guatemalan man charged in the crash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.