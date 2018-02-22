Louisville Junior League to host Tulips and Juleps Market

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Junior League of Louisville will host the Tulips and Juleps Art and Gift Market on February 23 and 24 at Louisville Slugger Field.

The annual market features vendors from across the Louisville region. This year marks the 12th Tulips and Juleps Gift Market; last year, the event attracted over 65 vendors and raised over $20,000 to support Junior League of Louisville's mission.

The 2018 gift market begins with the Juleps After Dark market on Friday, February 23 from 4pm to 9pm. Participants can expand their bourbon and wine collections in the Bourbon and Wine Pull.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Miracle League of Louisville closer to a reality

+ Kentucky Derby Festival, Kentucky Lottery partnering for Derby VIP contest

+ Tickets for Fillies Derby Ball on sale

This year's silent auction will be held online with Handbid, so participants will be able to bid online and using the app. One of this year's prizes includes a Lakeside membership.

On Saturday, Imagination Library supporter and WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan will do a book reading with Usbourne Books at 11am.

Louisville florists Nanz & Kraft will hold a floral arrangement class at 1:30pm on Saturday. The $40 tickets include creating an arrangement valued from $75 to $100, a print from local artist Mickey Hackett and general admission into the market.

Tickets and more information are available here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.