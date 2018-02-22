Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL=
3rd District=
Championship=
Graves Co. 58, Mayfield 56
4th District=
Championship=
Marshall Co. 60, Murray 50
5th District=
Championship=
Crittenden Co. 52, Lyon Co. 51
8th District=
Championship=
University Heights 83, Christian Co. 76
10th District=
Championship=
Ohio Co. 58, Muhlenberg County 42
17th District=
Semifinal=
Central Hardin 68, Elizabethtown 51
John Hardin 49, North Hardin 44
20th District=
Semifinal=
Campbellsville 58, Taylor Co. 50
25th District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Central 62, Lou. Shawnee 48
Lou. DuPont Manual 81, Lou. St. Francis 58
26th District=
Championship=
Lou. St. Xavier 53, Lou. Male 51
28th District=
Championship=
Lou. Ballard 66, Lou. Eastern 35
39th District=
Championship=
Mason Co. 74, Bracken Co. 42
40th District=
Championship=
George Rogers Clark 59, Paris 56
47th District=
Championship=
Pulaski Co. 91, Somerset 56
49th District=
Semifinal=
Jackson Co. 72, Clay Co. 67
53rd District=
Championship=
Cordia 60, Knott Co. Central 54
60th District=
Championship=
Pike Co. Central 59, Belfry 53
64th District=
Championship=
Boyd Co. 56, Ashland Blazer 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
1st District=
Championship=
Carlisle Co. 54, Hickman Co. 45
2nd District=
Championship=
McCracken County 64, Paducah Tilghman 27
6th District=
Championship=
Webster Co. 51, Henderson Co. 42
7th District=
Championship=
Caldwell Co. 61, Dawson Springs 50
8th District=
Championship=
Christian Co. 62, Hopkinsville 39
9th District=
Championship=
Owensboro Catholic 50, Apollo 34
11th District=
Championship=
Breckenridge County 46, Meade Co. 45
12th District=
Championship=
Edmonson Co. 55, Grayson Co. 29
13th District=
Championship=
Logan Co. 18, Todd Co. Central 11
14th District=
Championship=
South Warren 68, Bowling Green 62
15th District=
Championship=
Barren Co. 57, Glasgow 43
16th District=
Championship=
Russell Co. 70, Metcalfe Co. 40
18th District=
Championship=
Green Co. 51, LaRue Co. 49, OT
23rd District=
Championship=
North Bullitt 55, Lou. Moore 49
24th District=
Championship=
Lou. Mercy 83, Bullitt East 71
31st District=
Championship=
Owen Co. 47, Gallatin Co. 44, OT
32nd District=
Championship=
Simon Kenton 55, Walton-Verona 40
33rd District=
Championship=
Ryle 71, Conner 44
35th District=
Championship=
Holmes 34, Cov. Holy Cross 33
36th District=
Championship=
Highlands 47, Newport Central Catholic 31
37th District=
Championship=
Campbell Co. 67, Scott 41
38th District=
Championship=
Harrison Co. 55, Nicholas Co. 40
39th District=
Championship=
Mason Co. 71, Bracken Co. 21
46th District=
Championship=
Mercer Co. 68, West Jessamine 25
47th District=
Championship=
Casey Co. 71, Rockcastle Co. 41
48th District=
Championship=
Southwestern 64, Wayne Co. 45
50th District=
Championship=
South Laurel 48, Whitley Co. 36
51st District=
Championship=
Knox Central 62, Pineville 55
52nd District=
Championship=
Harlan Co. 71, Harlan 35
54th District=
Championship=
Hazard 65, Leslie Co. 39
55th District=
Championship=
Wolfe Co. 54, Jackson City 39
56th District=
Championship=
Lee Co. 44, Powell Co. 42
57th District=
Championship=
Johnson Central 56, Sheldon Clark 48
58th District=
Championship=
Floyd Central 60, Lawrence Co. 51
60th District=
Championship=
Pike Co. Central 59, Belfry 53
61st District=
Championship=
Menifee Co. 58, Rowan Co. 52
62nd District=
Championship=
West Carter 69, East Carter 65, 2OT
63rd District=
Championship=
Russell 59, Greenup Co. 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
