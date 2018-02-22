Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL=

3rd District=

Championship=

Graves Co. 58, Mayfield 56

4th District=

Championship=

Marshall Co. 60, Murray 50

5th District=

Championship=

Crittenden Co. 52, Lyon Co. 51

8th District=

Championship=

University Heights 83, Christian Co. 76

10th District=

Championship=

Ohio Co. 58, Muhlenberg County 42

17th District=

Semifinal=

Central Hardin 68, Elizabethtown 51

John Hardin 49, North Hardin 44

20th District=

Semifinal=

Campbellsville 58, Taylor Co. 50

25th District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Central 62, Lou. Shawnee 48

Lou. DuPont Manual 81, Lou. St. Francis 58

26th District=

Championship=

Lou. St. Xavier 53, Lou. Male 51

28th District=

Championship=

Lou. Ballard 66, Lou. Eastern 35

39th District=

Championship=

Mason Co. 74, Bracken Co. 42

40th District=

Championship=

George Rogers Clark 59, Paris 56

47th District=

Championship=

Pulaski Co. 91, Somerset 56

49th District=

Semifinal=

Jackson Co. 72, Clay Co. 67

53rd District=

Championship=

Cordia 60, Knott Co. Central 54

60th District=

Championship=

Pike Co. Central 59, Belfry 53

64th District=

Championship=

Boyd Co. 56, Ashland Blazer 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

1st District=

Championship=

Carlisle Co. 54, Hickman Co. 45

2nd District=

Championship=

McCracken County 64, Paducah Tilghman 27

6th District=

Championship=

Webster Co. 51, Henderson Co. 42

7th District=

Championship=

Caldwell Co. 61, Dawson Springs 50

8th District=

Championship=

Christian Co. 62, Hopkinsville 39

9th District=

Championship=

Owensboro Catholic 50, Apollo 34

11th District=

Championship=

Breckenridge County 46, Meade Co. 45

12th District=

Championship=

Edmonson Co. 55, Grayson Co. 29

13th District=

Championship=

Logan Co. 18, Todd Co. Central 11

14th District=

Championship=

South Warren 68, Bowling Green 62

15th District=

Championship=

Barren Co. 57, Glasgow 43

16th District=

Championship=

Russell Co. 70, Metcalfe Co. 40

18th District=

Championship=

Green Co. 51, LaRue Co. 49, OT

23rd District=

Championship=

North Bullitt 55, Lou. Moore 49

24th District=

Championship=

Lou. Mercy 83, Bullitt East 71

31st District=

Championship=

Owen Co. 47, Gallatin Co. 44, OT

32nd District=

Championship=

Simon Kenton 55, Walton-Verona 40

33rd District=

Championship=

Ryle 71, Conner 44

35th District=

Championship=

Holmes 34, Cov. Holy Cross 33

36th District=

Championship=

Highlands 47, Newport Central Catholic 31

37th District=

Championship=

Campbell Co. 67, Scott 41

38th District=

Championship=

Harrison Co. 55, Nicholas Co. 40

39th District=

Championship=

Mason Co. 71, Bracken Co. 21

46th District=

Championship=

Mercer Co. 68, West Jessamine 25

47th District=

Championship=

Casey Co. 71, Rockcastle Co. 41

48th District=

Championship=

Southwestern 64, Wayne Co. 45

50th District=

Championship=

South Laurel 48, Whitley Co. 36

51st District=

Championship=

Knox Central 62, Pineville 55

52nd District=

Championship=

Harlan Co. 71, Harlan 35

54th District=

Championship=

Hazard 65, Leslie Co. 39

55th District=

Championship=

Wolfe Co. 54, Jackson City 39

56th District=

Championship=

Lee Co. 44, Powell Co. 42

57th District=

Championship=

Johnson Central 56, Sheldon Clark 48

58th District=

Championship=

Floyd Central 60, Lawrence Co. 51

60th District=

Championship=

Pike Co. Central 59, Belfry 53

61st District=

Championship=

Menifee Co. 58, Rowan Co. 52

62nd District=

Championship=

West Carter 69, East Carter 65, 2OT

63rd District=

Championship=

Russell 59, Greenup Co. 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.