Thursday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Benton Central 53, Attica 45
Bloomington South 74, Northview 45
Blue River 77, Muncie Burris 60
Bremen 43, Triton 41
Caston 61, N. Miami 53
Center Grove 58, Columbus North 41
Christian Academy 55, Charlestown 33
Culver Academy 52, Bowman Academy 20
Danville, Ill. 83, Terre Haute South 68
Edgewood 62, Eastern (Greene) 41
Edinburgh 48, Brown Co. 39
Ev. Harrison 80, Ev. Mater Dei 67
Faith Christian 59, N. White 39
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 79, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 34
Hebron 61, Kankakee Valley 41
Heritage 53, Whitko 40
Indpls International 72, Christel House Academy 49
Indpls Lutheran 66, Bethesda Christian 61
Jasper 50, N. Daviess 37
Lakeland Christian 56, S. Bend Career Academy 49
Lanesville 72, Madison Shawe 28
Lawrence North 64, Hamilton Southeastern 58
Liberty Christian 61, Tri-Central 53
Loogootee 47, N. Knox 34
Maconaquah 40, Tippecanoe Valley 33
Madison 56, Switzerland Co. 26
Mississinewa 71, Taylor 50
New Haven 77, Ft. Wayne South 69
Noblesville 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 42
Owen Valley 45, Shakamak 41
Plainfield 86, Greenfield 79, OT
Riverton Parke 71, Clay City 58
S. Knox 60, Wood Memorial 41
Shelbyville 51, Batesville 48
Tipton 59, Lapel 56
Vincennes Rivet 53, White River Valley 30
Warren Central 67, Fishers 39
Westville 82, Whiting 70
Winamac 48, N. Judson 40
Zionsville 62, Traders Point Christian 56
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elkhart Central vs. NorthWood, ppd.
Indpls Lighthouse East vs. University, ppd.
