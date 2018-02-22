Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Benton Central 53, Attica 45

Bloomington South 74, Northview 45

Blue River 77, Muncie Burris 60

Bremen 43, Triton 41

Caston 61, N. Miami 53

Center Grove 58, Columbus North 41

Christian Academy 55, Charlestown 33

Culver Academy 52, Bowman Academy 20

Danville, Ill. 83, Terre Haute South 68

Edgewood 62, Eastern (Greene) 41

Edinburgh 48, Brown Co. 39

Ev. Harrison 80, Ev. Mater Dei 67

Faith Christian 59, N. White 39

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 79, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 34

Hebron 61, Kankakee Valley 41

Heritage 53, Whitko 40

Indpls International 72, Christel House Academy 49

Indpls Lutheran 66, Bethesda Christian 61

Jasper 50, N. Daviess 37

Lakeland Christian 56, S. Bend Career Academy 49

Lanesville 72, Madison Shawe 28

Lawrence North 64, Hamilton Southeastern 58

Liberty Christian 61, Tri-Central 53

Loogootee 47, N. Knox 34

Maconaquah 40, Tippecanoe Valley 33

Madison 56, Switzerland Co. 26

Mississinewa 71, Taylor 50

New Haven 77, Ft. Wayne South 69

Noblesville 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 42

Owen Valley 45, Shakamak 41

Plainfield 86, Greenfield 79, OT

Riverton Parke 71, Clay City 58

S. Knox 60, Wood Memorial 41

Shelbyville 51, Batesville 48

Tipton 59, Lapel 56

Vincennes Rivet 53, White River Valley 30

Warren Central 67, Fishers 39

Westville 82, Whiting 70

Winamac 48, N. Judson 40

Zionsville 62, Traders Point Christian 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elkhart Central vs. NorthWood, ppd.

Indpls Lighthouse East vs. University, ppd.

