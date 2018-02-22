UofL Coach David Padgett talks about loss of brother-in-law

The same week "the biggest farm show ever" took place, the Louisville Metro Police Department made one of their biggest human trafficking busts ever.More >>
The same week "the biggest farm show ever" took place, the Louisville Metro Police Department made one of their biggest human trafficking busts ever.More >>
Residents in West Point know the river life isn't always sunshine.More >>
Residents in West Point know the river life isn't always sunshine.More >>
Scott Crawford died Wednesday at the age of 45 of colon cancer. He leaves behind his wife Shannon, and their two children, 9-year old Katelyn and 7-year old Chase, who has autism.More >>
Scott Crawford died Wednesday at the age of 45 of colon cancer. He leaves behind his wife Shannon, and their two children, 9-year old Katelyn and 7-year old Chase, who has autism.More >>
Louisville Cardinals basketball fans had their first opportunity Thursday night to view the banners inside the Yum! Center, since the NCAA ordered the 2013 championship banner removed.More >>
Louisville Cardinals basketball fans had their first opportunity Thursday night to view the banners inside the Yum! Center, since the NCAA ordered the 2013 championship banner removed.More >>
The widow of an Uber driver killed in a suspected drunken driving crash by a person in the U.S. illegally says a new political ad featuring her deceased husband is "disgusting" and an affront to what he stood for.More >>
The widow of an Uber driver killed in a suspected drunken driving crash by a person in the U.S. illegally says a new political ad featuring her deceased husband has "devastated" the family.More >>