UofL Coach David Padgett talks about loss of brother-in-law

The UofL men's basketball players wore this patch on their jerseys in January in honor of their coach's sick family member. (Source: Chris Carmicle)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cards basketball Coach David Padgett might have gone through a rough week with the NCAA ruling and the recent ups and downs of the season. But he said on the phone from Durham, North Carolina Thursday night -- it is nothing compared to what his brother-in-law Scott Crawford has been going through.

Crawford died Wednesday at the age of 45 of colon cancer. He leaves behind his wife Shannon, and their two children, 9-year old Katelyn and 7-year old Chase, who has autism.

Coach Padgett says his heart breaks for all of them.

"At the end of the day it (basketball) is not life or death. And unfortunately this was," he said. "And it just puts things into perspective on what's really important in life."

Padgett and Crawford were married to sisters from the Carmicle family, and spent a lot of time together. So much, in fact, that Padgett joked he turned the Kentucky graduate into one of the biggest Cards fans.

At the Cards/Wake Forest game on Jan. 27, the basketball players came up with the idea of putting a patch on their jerseys that said "Family" in a show of support.

In the stands, people held up signs that said "#ScottieStrong."

Unfortunately, Scottie was too sick to make the game.

"Our players were the ones who came to me with the idea about it. I was floored," Padgett said. "It was extremely selfless on their part and it was absolutely incredible."

Crawford recently traveled to Pittsburgh to get treatment at UPMC. While there, the Cards players visited him in his hospital room after their win against Pittsburgh on Feb. 11.

Crawford developed pneumonia and wasn't able to recover. He was a Senior Vice President of Cantor Fitzgerald.

Padgett calls him a "one of a kind."

"He was one of the best people I ever met," he said. "I will miss him dearly, every single day."

