WKU keeps rolling, beats Charlotte 93-55

HILLTOPPERS KEEP ROLLING WITH 93-55 HOME WIN OVER CHARLOTTE

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Hilltopper Basketball shot better than 55 percent for the fourth straight game Thursday night, rolling past Charlotte 93-55 at E.A. Diddle Arena.

The Hilltoppers (21-7, 13-2 Conference USA) put six players in double figures, shot 56.1 percent from the field and netted 23 of 30 free throws on their way to their fifth straight win and 14th overall in the last 16 outings.

The victory ensures WKU a top-four seed and first-round bye in next month’s Conference USA Basketball Championship. It also gives the Hilltoppers their most regular-season wins against Division I opponents since 2009-10.

Freshman guard Josh Anderson scored a career-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, adding four rebounds and three steals. Senior forward Justin Johnson scored 16 points with five rebounds.

Senior guard Darius Thompson, senior forward Dwight Coleby and freshman guard Taveion Hollingsworth all scored 12 points. Thompson had five points and four rebounds, Coleby grabbed seven boards, and Hollingsworth pulled down five rebounds with three assists.

Redshirt junior guard Lamonte Bearden finished with 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.

The Hilltoppers recorded a season-high 14 steals and scored 27 points off Charlotte’s turnovers.

WKU led just 29-27 with 5:15 to play in the first half, but Charlotte (5-21, 1-14) never scored again before the break.

The Hilltoppers scored the final 14 points of the frame, including nine free throws, to open a 43-27 halftime advantage.

They eventually led by as much as 39 with 2:23 remaining. WKU totaled 19 assists and got 31 points off the bench.

Andrien White led Charlotte with 20 points and six assists.

The Hilltoppers will host Old Dominion at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in a pivotal league matchup at E.A. Diddle Arena. Senior Night festivities will take place before the game.

Official release from WKU sports information