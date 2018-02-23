6 Bellarmine extends home winning streak to 57 with 82-67 win over Indianapolis

Knights pull out 82-67 comeback victory over Indianapolis on senior night

2/23/2018 | Men's Basketball | Box Score

LOUISVILLE, Ky.-On an emotional night for the Bellarmine men's basketball team, the overarching emotion at the end of the night was raw joy after the Knights pulled out an 82-67 comeback victory over Indianapolis Thursday night in a sold-out Knights Hall.



Following a pregame ceremony to honor five seniors before their final regular season game of the year, the Knights found themselves in a dogfight with the Greyhounds. Bellarmine fell behind by 16 in the first half before roaring back in the second half for the 15-point win to extend BU's home court win streak to 57 games.



Bellarmine (25-2, 16-2 GLVC) overcame a season-high 19 turnovers by shooting 60.4 percent and clamping down defensively in the second half to hold the Hounds to 24 points and 33 percent shooting.



Senior Brent Bach was brilliant in what could be his final game in Knights Hall. The 6-1 guard from Augusta, Kentucky finished with 26 points to lead all scorers. Fellow senior Jarek Coles also ended his career with a solid performance with 12 points and five assists while just turning the ball over just once.



"Defense turned the tide," said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport. "I think we get labeled that we're just an offensive team, a bunch of kids who can pass and shoot the ball well. And we challenged them to be who they are to be able to be able to defend and rebound. I thought our ability to outrebound them by 17 in the second half was the difference in the game."



Bellarmine jumped out on top early with Ben Weyer and Coles draining back-to-back 3-pointers, but the Hounds stayed close as reigning GLVC Player of the Week Tate Hall poured in 10 points in the game's first 4:06 to keep UIndy close.



The Hounds (17-8, 11-6 GLVC) wrestled the lead away on a CJ Hardaway jumper that ignited a 9-2 run for the visitors. After BU came back to tie it 22-22, UIndy responded with another run, outscoring the Knights 19-3 over the next five and a half minutes to take a 41-25 lead.



However, it was Bellarmine that closed the first half on a roll, narrowing the gap to 43-38 at halftime.



In the second period, neither team could gain much ground, but after the under 12 media timeout, the Knights turned an eight-point deficit into a 60-58 advantage by the under eight media timeout.



Bellarmine kept the momentum rolling for the duration of the game with the final margin of 15 representing the Knights' largest lead of the game.



The packed Knights Hall crowd helped inspire the Bellarmine comeback. "I would put this crowd-starting with the student section-up against anybody in the country," Davenport said. "This was incredible."



In addition to the big nights from the seniors, Adam Eberhard flirted with a triple double with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists, and Alex Cook contributed 17 points and six boards.



The Hounds were paced by Ajay Lawton with 18 points.



Final statistics show the Knights outshooting Indianapolis 60.4 percent to 47.4 percent, and BU holding a 32-19 rebounding advantage.



The victory avenged an earlier loss to the Greyhounds, meaning Bellarmine has now defeated every team it has played. The Knights' other loss came at the hands of Wisconsin-Parkside, which Bellarmine blew out by 36 points in a December contest.



In addition to Bach and Coles, Bellarmine recognized seniors Tyler Jenkins and Rhett Troutman, who are sidelined with health issues, as well as manager Grant Walker in the pregame ceremony.



Bellarmine's next action will come in the GLVC Championship Tournament, which will be held March 2-4 in Edwardsville, Illinois.



For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights), Facebook (BUKnights) and the BUKnights mobile app available for iPhone and Android.



BOX SCORE (HTM)

Official release from Bellarmine sports information