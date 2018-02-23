A 2nd Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

A 2nd Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia take a curve in their third heat during the women's two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, ... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia take a curve in their third heat during the women's two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, ...
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia start their first heat during the women's two-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, ... (AP Photo/Andy Wong). Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia start their first heat during the women's two-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, ...
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia start their first heat during the women's two-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, ... (AP Photo/Andy Wong). Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia start their first heat during the women's two-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, ...

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) - A second Russian athlete has failed a doping test at the Pyeongchang Games, a day before the International Olympic Committee's executive board is to decide whether to reinstate the country for Sunday's closing ceremony.

Russian Bobsled Federation president Alexander Zubkov told The Associated Press on Friday that a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave on Sunday was positive.

The Russian delegation at the Pyeongchang Olympics said in a statement that the substance found was trimetazdine, a medication used for angina sufferers that is listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a banned substance affecting the metabolism.

"She confirms she took no such medication and the team confirms she was not issued any medication," said Zubkov, a former bobsledder who himself was stripped of two Olympic gold medals for the Russian doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games. "Federation representatives at the Olympics" are starting to prepare a defense, he said.

Zubkov also said a sample she had given five days earlier was negative.

"I can tell you that on the 13th it was clean, but on the 18th it gave a positive result for the heart medication," he said.

The IOC said later Friday it had been informed of the positive test by the Russian delegation.

Sergeeva's crew finished 12th in the women's bobsled competition on Wednesday, after she had given the sample that later came back positive.

The Russian team was barred from the Olympics in December for doping at the Sochi Games, but the IOC invited 168 athletes from the country to compete under the Olympic flag.

"This won't win us any extra credit," Russian delegation leader Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in comments reported by Russian media. "Unfortunately this case speaks to negligence by the athlete. She has let us down."

Earlier this month, Sergeeva told the AP that competitors from other countries had warmed to her after she passed IOC vetting for Pyeongchang, which included an examination of her drug-testing history.

"I don't know why, but they've started talking to us more than ever before. I feel it. Maybe it's a sign to them that we're clean," Sergeeva said. "There's a lot of people coming up and saying, 'We're happy you're here.'"

At the time, she was training in a T-shirt with the words "I Don't Do Doping." Sergeeva used to compete in track and field as a heptathlete before switching sports in 2010.

It is the fourth doping case of the games. Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his bronze medal Thursday after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium. Slovenian hockey player Ziga Jeglic and Japanese speedskater Kei Saito also left the games after testing positive.

Trimetazidine, the substance found in Sergeeva's sample, has been detected in previous doping cases. Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, an Olympic gold medalist, was banned for three months in 2014 by his country's sports authorities after testing positive for the substance.

Sun said he had been prescribed the drug for a medical condition and hadn't known it was banned. The perceived leniency of that three-month ban led to Sun receiving criticism from swimmers from other countries at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he won another gold medal.

Russia's bobsled program has been in the spotlight for drug use for several years.

Zubkov and four other bobsledders were disqualified from the 2014 Sochi Games for doping, though four other bobsledders have been reinstated. Another gold medalist, Dmitry Trunenkov, was banned last year for failing a doping test.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

    Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-02-22 22:35:21 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:48 AM EST2018-02-23 13:48:51 GMT
    A St. Louis grand jury indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)A St. Louis grand jury indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

    More >>

    A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

    More >>

  • California couple charged with torture of kids due in court

    California couple charged with torture of kids due in court

    Friday, February 23 2018 2:14 AM EST2018-02-23 07:14:54 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:39 AM EST2018-02-23 13:39:56 GMT
    (Mike Blake/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018 file photo, Louise Turpin appears in court in Riverside, Calif. David and Louse Turpin, who are charged with torturing their children by starving, beating and shackling them, are schedu...(Mike Blake/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018 file photo, Louise Turpin appears in court in Riverside, Calif. David and Louse Turpin, who are charged with torturing their children by starving, beating and shackling them, are schedu...
    A California couple charged with torturing their children by starving, beating and shackling them is due in court.More >>
    A California couple charged with torturing their children by starving, beating and shackling them is due in court.More >>

  • GOP, Dem governors push national health care compromise

    GOP, Dem governors push national health care compromise

    Friday, February 23 2018 6:14 AM EST2018-02-23 11:14:35 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:39 AM EST2018-02-23 13:39:54 GMT
    A bipartisan group of governors says the two parties can and should work together to improve the nation's health care system.More >>
    A bipartisan group of governors says the two parties can and should work together to improve the nation's health care system.More >>
    •   

  • 2018 Winter Olympics2018 Winter OlympicsMore>>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:05 AM EST2018-02-23 08:05:09 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:50 AM EST2018-02-23 13:50:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.

    More >>

  • A 2nd Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

    A 2nd Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

    Friday, February 23 2018 5:34 AM EST2018-02-23 10:34:42 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:49 AM EST2018-02-23 13:49:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia take a curve in their third heat during the women's two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, ...(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia take a curve in their third heat during the women's two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, ...

    A second Russian athlete has failed a doping test at the Pyeongchang Games, a day before the International Olympic Committee's executive board is to decide whether to reinstate the country for Sunday's closing...

    More >>

    A second Russian athlete has failed a doping test at the Pyeongchang Games, a day before the International Olympic Committee's executive board is to decide whether to reinstate the country for Sunday's closing ceremony.

    More >>

  • Canadian defenseman sorry for removing medal during ceremony

    Canadian defenseman sorry for removing medal during ceremony

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:44 AM EST2018-02-23 06:44:33 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:49 AM EST2018-02-23 13:49:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Jocelyne Larocque, of Canada, at left, holds her silver medal after losing to the United States in the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Jocelyne Larocque, of Canada, at left, holds her silver medal after losing to the United States in the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.
    Canadian defenseman Jocelyne Larocque has apologized for taking off her silver medal almost immediately after it was placed around her neck at the Pyeongchang Olympics.More >>
    Canadian defenseman Jocelyne Larocque has apologized for taking off her silver medal almost immediately after it was placed around her neck at the Pyeongchang Olympics.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly