Power shut off at 3rd Street exit in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Power has been shut off at an intersection in downtown Louisville.

Louisville Gas and Electric cut off power to the traffic signals at the Third Street Exit off Interstate 64 Friday morning because water was impacting some of the transformers in the area, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Stop signs were put up at the intersection and crews will be flagging traffic through rush-hour to help reduce backups on the interstate.

KYTC said they expect to close the exit at some point on Friday.

