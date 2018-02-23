Power shut off at 3rd Street exit in downtown Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Power shut off at 3rd Street exit in downtown Louisville

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Power has been shut off at an intersection in downtown Louisville.

Louisville Gas and Electric cut off power to the traffic signals at the Third Street Exit off Interstate 64 Friday morning because water was impacting some of the transformers in the area, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

MORE: Live traffic maps

Stop signs were put up at the intersection and crews will be flagging traffic through rush-hour to help reduce backups on the interstate.

KYTC said they expect to close the exit at some point on Friday.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly