AC Milan vs. Arsenal in last 16 of Europa League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) - AC Milan's hunt for the only European title it is missing will continue against one of the strongest possible opponents in the last 16 of the Europa League: Arsenal.
The two favorites in the second tier European competition were drawn against each other on Friday.
Both Milan and Arsenal are currently outside the top four in their domestic leagues, so the Champions League place awarded to the Europa League winner could be the best chance for them to return to the elite competition.
Also in Friday's draw, Atletico Madrid, the 2010 and 2012 Europa League winner, was drawn to face Lokomotiv Moscow. Leipzig, which knocked out Serie A leader Napoli on Thursday, will play Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg.
In the other ties it's Lazio vs. Dynamo Kiev, Marseille vs. Athletic Bilbao, Sporting Lisbon vs. Viktoria Plzen, Borussia Dortmund vs. Salzburg and CSKA Moscow vs. Lyon.
The first legs will be played on March 8 and the return games on March 15.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>
Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill courseMore >>
Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill courseMore >>
President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle AssociationMore >>
President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle AssociationMore >>
Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shootingMore >>
Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shootingMore >>
President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.More >>
President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.More >>
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationMore >>
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationMore >>
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingMore >>
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingMore >>
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereMore >>
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereMore >>
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionMore >>
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionMore >>