Oldham County man charged with child sexual exploitation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Oldham County man has been arrested on child pornography charges after an undercover Kentucky State Police (KSP) Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP arrested Michael G. Reynolds, 61, on Thursday after they said Reynolds was caught buying items related to child sexual exploitation online.

Computers used in the crime were seized by KSP and taken to a laboratory for examination.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD makes multiple arrests during human trafficking sting

+ Widow disgusted by Indiana immigration ad featuring husband

+ LMPD officer reassigned after admitting to beating children

Reynolds is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is punishable by one to five years in prison.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.