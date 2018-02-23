Yahoo Sports: Federal documents name UK, UofL basketball players in agency’s expense reports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Three University of Kentucky players and two University of Louisville players are named in documents and bank records filed as discovery in a college basketball investigation.

The documents, obtained by Yahoo Sports, contain expense reports from former NBA agent Andy Miller, his former associate Christian Dawkins and Miller’s agency, ASM Sports.

Former UK player Bam Adebayo is listed on a loan sheet for “Agent Pina.” Under his name it states “2017 Draft. Not signed. Bad loan” with an amount of $36,500. Adebayo is also listed as having received a $12,000 loan.

Former Wildcat Nerlens Noel is listed as having received a $4,350 loan.

Former UofL player Juan Palacios is listed as having received a $2,355.74 loan.

The expense reports from February 2016 list a flight for UofL signee Brian Bowen, a flight for Bowen’s mother and a flight for his father, each costing $523.70 a ticket. In March 2016, Bowen is listed as a $161.36 dinner expense at P.F. Changs. An advance of $2,500 to Bowen is also listed then crossed out on a spreadsheet with a handwritten total of $3,000 below, according to the documents obtained by Yahoo Sports.

Current UK player Kevin Knox is listed as having had a meal with Dawkins.

To read the full report, click or tap here.

