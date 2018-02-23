LIVE @ 10: President Trump to speak at CPAC - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LIVE @ 10: President Trump to speak at CPAC

LIVE ON WAVE3.COM: President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland at 10 a.m.

Watch the event via the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Just click on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

