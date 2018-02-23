Continuing rainfall causes Gov. Bevin to declare state of emergency across KY

Investment firm Blackrock wants to know how gun makers will respond to school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere.More >>
Investment firm Blackrock wants to know how gun makers will respond to school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere.More >>
A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.More >>
A request was made to assign a new judge to the deadly Marshall County High School shooting case.More >>
On Saturday, the Metropolitan Sewer District will put up the flood wall at River Road and 2nd Street. With the exception of the Ali Center, several events happening this weekend are going strong.More >>
On Saturday, the Metropolitan Sewer District will put up the flood wall at River Road and 2nd Street. With the exception of the Ali Center, several events happening this weekend are going strong.More >>
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin declared a state of emergency for the commonwealth due to storms throughout the month of February.More >>
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin declared a state of emergency for the commonwealth due to storms throughout the month of February.More >>
The weekly report from the CDC on influenza reveals receding rates of doctor visits and deaths, though the virus remains widespread.More >>
The weekly report from the CDC on influenza reveals receding rates of doctor visits and deaths, though the virus remains widespread.More >>