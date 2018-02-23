Continuing rainfall causes Gov. Bevin to declare state of emergency across KY

Daviess Co Judge Exec Al Mattingly addressing flooding concerns - declaring emergency to help recoup some expenses. (WFIE)

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has declared a state of emergency for the state of Kentucky as heavy rainfall continues.

Declaring a state of emergency allows state resources to be placed on standby, ready to help cities and counties in need.

Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) on Feb. 22, at a Level 4. To date, the SEOC has received 14 individual county declarations.

In the statement from the Governor's Communications Office:

“Monitor the threat of heavy rainfall and flooding alerts through your weather radio and media broadcasts to ensure you have awareness of changing conditions in your area,” said KYEM director Michael Dossett. ”Please also be aware of safety concerns for local first responders as they assist citizens in flood-prone areas.”

Webster County, Daviess County, and Henderson County, have all declared a State of Emergency due to flooding.

Daviess Co. Judge-Executive Al Mattingly held a press conference Friday morning to issue the declaration. Mattingly says declaring the emergency will help the county recoup some expenses.

We're told sandbags, limited to 100 per property, will be available to the public in Daviess County. Be prepared to carry the bags yourself, but volunteers may also be there to help.

The sandbags can be picked up at the Stanley Volunteer Fire Dept. and the Masonville Volunteer Fire Dept. station located near Pleasant Ridge at the intersection of Hwy 140 and Hwy 231.

Bags can be picked during these times:

Friday - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Henderson County followed Daviess County when Judge-Executive Brad Schneider declared a State of Emergency around noon Friday. It will last until further notice.

Henderson County has filled sand bags ready for pickup at the County Dention Center , 380 Borax Drive, on Saturday from 6 a.m. till 2 p.m. On Sunday, sandbags can be picked up at the same time.

The Red Cross will open a shelter for flood evacuees at the Gathering Place, 1817 North Elm Street, starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

EMA officials are urging residents to take photos of flooding and share them, especially if you have property damage.

Webster County Judge Executive Steve Henry signed the declaration of emergency at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

