Woman charged in Mount Washington man's death

TAYLORSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman was charged with murder after a Mount Washington man was shot at a home in Taylorsville.

Heather Metts, 31, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in connection to the Dec. 7, 2017 shooting death of Joshua Moore, 33, according to Kentucky State Police.

Moore was shot at a home in the 400 block of Essex Way. Emergency crews were transporting Moore to an area hospital when he died from his injuries.

Metts was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center. In addition to murder she was charged with possession of marijuana.

