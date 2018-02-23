Drugs, guns and ammo recovered in narcotics raid, 8 arrested - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Drugs, guns and ammo recovered in narcotics raid, 8 arrested

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eight people are in custody after a narcotics raid in the Russell neighborhood that where police found multiple guns, including two rifles, and ammo.

On Feb. 22, Louisville Metro police served a search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of W. Chestnut Street. Detectives found seven weapons which included an AR-15 rifle, a Chinese SKS rifle, a Glock pistol and a 9mm Kimber pistol that had been reported stolen. 

Also found were baggies of marijuana and crack cocaine packaged for sale.

Arrest reports on four of the suspects have been obtained. Alec L. Pettiway, 18, of Louisville; Antonio T. Bibbs, 32, of Winona, Mississippi; Wilbert Alford, 42, of Louisville, and Dimetrius D. Barlow, 27, of Louisville - are each charged with trafficking in marijuana and cocaine, and being in possession of a stolen gun. Barlow and Bibbs are also charged with being a felon in possession of a gun, while Alford is charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

The men are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

