Crittenden Co., KY juvenile charged in connection with threat of school shooting

A juvenile was charged in connection with an investigation into a threat of a school shooting at the Crittenden County Middle School.

On Thursday, Feb. 22 at around 3:06 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Marion Police Department in reference to a threat of a school shooting at the middle school.

According to KSP, a third-party student overheard a conversation between two other students. They say the third-party student stated he overheard a male juvenile telling another juvenile he was "going to kill everyone in the school."

Troopers say the juvenile admitted to them that he said, "if he was going to kill anyone, it would be the other juvenile." They say he denied stating he was going to kill everyone in the school.

The juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening, third degree and persons danger to self/others. He was taken to the Pennyroyal Center for an evaluation.

