$48,000 worth of marijuana found at WAVE Country post office

A suspect has been identified in this case. (Source: GCSO)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Grayson County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) intercepted more than 10 pounds of marijuana this week at an area post office.

GCSO was made aware of a suspicious package at the Caney Post Office. Upon investigating, deputies found that the box was filled with 12 pounds of high-grade marijuana with a street value of $48,000.

Police have confirmed that a possible suspect has been identified.

Grayson County Sheriff deputies invite the addressee to claim their marijuana, and pick up the package at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office during normal business hours or call the office at (270) 259-3024.

