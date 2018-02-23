Teen accused of planning Corydon High School shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A WAVE Country teen has been identified in a plot to shoot up a high school.

Harrison County, IN, prosecutors have identified Dylan Edwards,18, as a student who planned a shooting at Corydon Central High School along with four juvenile male students.

The affidavit revealed that around Feb. 20, Edwards created a Snapchat group called the "Shootergang" and explains that the students conspired to shoot up the high school, possibly plant a bomb, discussed possible students to target and the types of weapons that could be used.

The affidavit also stated that two students approached the school resource officer on Tuesday, saying they had witnessed another student viewing the Snapchat group message. Edwards allegedly started the discussion with "we bout to stop all this school shooting bros." Another member allegedly made the comment that "everyone in this group gonna help shoot all the black" and that the blacks go first.

Corydon police investigators said that at no time did Edwards try to end the group message or contact police about the content of those messages.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.