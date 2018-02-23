Union Co. Schools Superintendent: 'I will step in front of a bul - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Union Co. Schools Superintendent: 'I will step in front of a bullet to protect your child'

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Patricia Scheffer (Source: YouTube) Patricia Scheffer (Source: YouTube)
UNION CO., KY (WFIE) -

Union County Public School Superintendent, Patricia Sheffer, took to YouTube to share a powerful message.

"I will step in front of a bullet to protect your child." said Sheffer. 

She went on to say she'll step in front of a bullet for anyone in her community, and that all children should feel safe. 

Sheffer shared her heartfelt message in a six minute long video filled with pictures from school. 

We've included it as the video at the top of this story. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly