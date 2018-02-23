Most downtown Louisville events not hampered by rising water

Some parking garages in downtown Louisville are currently closed because of the high waters. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

Areas near the Ohio River are experiencing high levels of flooding, and it could get worse. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Water continues to rise in areas downtown that back up to the Ohio river.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Sewer District will put up the flood wall at River Road and 2nd Street. With the exception of the Ali Center, several events happening this weekend are going strong.

Organizers wanted everyone to know most of downtown is not waterlogged and there is plenty of parking. That doesn't mean there haven't been problems. During rush hour, stop signs and flaggers had to be added after rising water caused backups at the 3rd Street ramp and I-64. Louisville Gas and Electric had to cut power to traffic signals when water got to transformers.

People were spotted doing what they shouldn't: driving through high water on River Road behind the KFC Yum! Center. Nearby, the Witherspoon garage took in cars as some downtown workers' parking spots took on water.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ MSD begins to close floodwall openings to keep Louisville dry

+ VIDEO: Flooded roadways not limited to downtown area

+ List of current road closures in Louisville due to flooding

The Galt House lower level garages are closed but Galt House officials said they have plenty of parking for guests. They added that the hotel has a seasoned safety team, used to dealing with high water over the years.

Barricades were moved higher on 6th Street next to the Ali Center which will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

"No flooding, fingers crossed." Lauren Songer, event chair for the Junior League of Louisville, said.

The Junior League's annual art and gift market, Tulips and Julips, is Friday and Saturday at Louisville Slugger Field. The fundraiser drew a big crowd early Friday thanks to a dry and free Slugger Field parking lot. Songer said they had their concerns at first about the high water.

"You know you always worry about that, especially when you see what's going on in different areas," Songer said. "But luckily we've sort of stayed out of it and everything appears to be pretty clear in this area."

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

The same is true for the Kentucky Center. River Road access is closed for performances Friday and Saturday but Main Street is dry and there's plenty of parking.

"There are plenty of surface lots open and the Kentucky Center garage is open and is fully operational," Mike Porto, the Kentucky Center Vice President of Marketing and Communications, said. "So there shouldn't be a problem with performances this weekend."

Porto went on to specify exactly where patrons should park.

"There is some flooding in the lower levels of the riverfront garage but there's plenty of parking on the deck level," Porto said.

KFC Yum! Center officials also said conditions have remained in good shape at the arena and Sunday’s UofL Womens basketball game should go off without any problems. They encouraged fans to arrive early.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.