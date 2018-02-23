Rivers rising in Bullitt County, residents taking action - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Rivers rising in Bullitt County, residents taking action

By Andreina Centlivre, Reporter
A history of high waters from the Salt and Rolling Fork Rivers are causing concerns. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A history of high waters from the Salt and Rolling Fork Rivers are causing concerns.

"In the '97 flood it was above the mirror, that's about seven feet," Jamie Comer said.

Comer has worked at the First Bank Salon on Main Street for 20 years.

"I like it here, it's my home," she told us.

The salon is just feet from the Salt River. Comer is clearing out everything inside the salon and closing up shop for the weekend.

"You just can't take the chance," she said. "If you leave everything here and if it does flood it will be a loss."

It's all a part of living near the water.

"When it hits the front steps I am going to put a board up against here and hammer it down," David Hayes said.

Hayes lives even closer to the Salt River than the salon. He says his basement flooded last year.

"With this weather we aren't getting a break and I heard it will keep raining until Sunday," Hayes said.

Further south in Lebanon Junction, officials say as long as the Salt River keeps flowing, the Rolling Fork River should be okay.

"It's a hurry up and wait thing," Mayor Larry Dangerfield said. 

Dangerfield explained how rain water has collected in the low lands on the town side of their flood wall.

"We have a pad over here set up and ready," he said. "We will bring in the pumps and bring the water over and out if we need too."

If water in town rises Dangerfield and his crew say a flowing Rolling Fork River will help in pumping the water out and back toward the Ohio River.

Regardless of the river you are near, most people want the same thing.

"We want the rain to stop," Comer said. "So we can move our stuff out, and then bring it back in and be open for business on Monday."

Shepherdsville Emergency Manager Mike Philips says he does not expect the city to flood like in 1997 and that there is not much preparation they can do. His team will continue to monitor the water levels.

