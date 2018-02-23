Retiree wins sweepstakes, plans to get her kicks on Route 66 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Retiree wins sweepstakes, plans to get her kicks on Route 66

(Aimee Dilger/The Times Leader via AP). Jo-Ann Snyder reacts when she see's the check from Publishers Clearing House at her home in Wilkes-Barre Twp., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (Aimee Dilger/The Times Leader via AP). Jo-Ann Snyder reacts when she see's the check from Publishers Clearing House at her home in Wilkes-Barre Twp., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
(Aimee Dilger/The Times Leader via AP). Publishers Clearing House prize patrol member Dave Sayer hands Jo-Ann Snyder a bouquet of flowers from McCarthy's Flowers in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., before awarding her 3 big checks on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
(Aimee Dilger/The Times Leader via AP). Jo-Ann Snyder and her husband Michael open the door for Publishers Clearing House at her home in Wilkes-Barre Twp. Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania retiree has won $1 million upfront and $5,000 a week for the rest of her life through the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

Members of the marketing company's Prize Patrol on Friday surprised 72-year-old Jo-Ann Snyder at her home in Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree) with oversized checks, flowers and balloons.

Snyder says she and her husband, Michael Snyder, a part-time mechanic, can now fulfill their dream of traveling U.S. Route 66 from Chicago to California.

Jo-Ann Snyder will get to choose an heir who'll also get $5,000 a week for the rest of his or her life.

The retired optical company worker had only one gripe during the excitement. She says it would have been nice to have some advance notice so she could have done her hair.

