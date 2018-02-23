Kentucky Gov. declares state of emergency

Flooding near Zorn Avenue in Louisville could be seen from the sky. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin declared a state of emergency for the commonwealth due to storms throughout the month of February.

There is widespread flooding across the state which will continue into next week. But the severe weather started in some areas of Kentucky on Feb. 9, when there were landslides and mudslides caused by heavy rain.

With this declaration, state resources can be used in communities hit hardest by the storms.

"The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is currently assessing damages in 21 Eastern Kentucky counties from the previous flooding event on Feb. 9-12, and is prepared to remain in the state to assess further damages in Kentucky," according to a press release from the governor's office.

Gov. Bevin also signed an executive order to protect residents from price gouging. It will be activated for 30 days. At that time, the governor may choose to extend it.

