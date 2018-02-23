Linkin' Bridge's Montre Davis on a mission to get healthy

We'll be following Davis on his fitness journey at Heuser Health and Fitness. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Davis was not always overweight. He is committed to getting healthy again. (Source: Montre Davis)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They are one of the success stories of WAVE Country. Four friends from the West End of Louisville, with incredible voices, who went to the finals of NBC's hit television show "America's Got Talent."

Since then, Linkin' Bridge has been performing all over the country -- even on Jimmy Kimmel.

But one member was honest saying he needs some help.

For 42-year old Montre Davis, being on stage is not easy. He has a slipped disc leading to severe back pain.

"When we're on stage I'm in pain and I have to take a pain pill -- maybe one and a half just to get it to stop," Davis said. "And it doesn't stop the whole time and I'm tired of that."

Davis' weight has reached 482 pounds. At 5' 10.5' that weight is putting massive pressure on his back and his heart.

"Some days I just don't want to get up this hurts too bad," he said. "I got to lose some of this weight so I can stop this pain."

We reached out to Heuser Health and Fitness at Mellwood Arts Center. Owner and registered nurse Peggy Heuser agreed to oversee Davis' fitness program and educate him on nutrition to help him lose weight in a healthy way.

"Right now your body is not well. But it's not permanently sick," Heuser told Davis. "It's just temporarily out of commission and we can put it every day back into where we want it to go."

Peggy measured his waist at 76 inches around.

She also took some tests. Davis has hypertension and learned for the first time he is pre-diabetic, mostly connected to his food choices.

"I'll always get a lemonade or sweet tea with dinner," Davis said. "Sometimes I might want a bag of potato chips and I'll sit there and eat the whole bag."

He also said that he loves pizza so much he could eat it four days out of a week.

"You're just behind the 8 ball with just not having enough muscle, but you can't grow muscle from pizza," Heuser told him.

It hasn't always been this way for Montre. In high school he weighed 175 pounds. He started gaining weight in his twenties. When in prison serving time for drugs, he lost a lot of it.

"I gave away all my desserts and I didn't drink anything but water," Davis said. "I walked everyday and we got into boot camp and I ran two miles a day."

Davis stopped exercising regularly since getting out of prison in 2006. Heuser wanted to see what kind of exercise he can handle.

"We got to work that heart muscle. But carefully. Not overnight," Heuser told him.

It takes just minutes on an elliptical machine for Montre to work up a sweat.

"We may only do 10 total minutes of cardio. Rest will be pushing weight," Heuser said.

Davis says his future depends on it.

"We want Linkin' Bridge to go on forever, so we got to be healthy," he said.

Friday night on WAVE 3 News after the Olympics, we're going to see what Montre has learned so far about getting healthy and if he thinks he'll be able to stick to the plan. He'll also reveal how much weight he plans to lose.

