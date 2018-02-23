Quirky creations on display at new Old Louisville donut shop

North Lime Donuts is located on South 7th Street in Old Louisville. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There's a new place in Old Louisville to satisfy coffee and donut cravings.

North Lime Coffee and Donuts opened for business on Friday on South 7th Street.

The Lexington-based business scouted the city for locations before landing on their current space. Dozens lined the doors to get a taste of the treats during their grand opening, which included funnel cake, cinnamon sugar, and chocolate iced donuts.

Coffee on sale at the store is locally roasted by Good Folks Coffee.

The owner said despite having some classic flavors available, these aren't just any donuts that they're serving.

"All of our donuts are made by hand, from scratch," Joe Ross, Owner of North Lime said. "They're cut by hand, mixed by hand, iced by hand. It's just the best donut you could get."

Ross added he encourages the staff come up with some of the quirky donut creations.

More information about North Lime Donuts is available here.

