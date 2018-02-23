Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL=
1st District=
Championship=
Fulton Co. 61, Hickman Co. 54
2nd District=
Championship=
McCracken County 59, Paducah Tilghman 57
11th District=
Championship=
Meade Co. 76, Breckenridge County 66
12th District=
Championship=
Grayson Co. 49, Edmonson Co. 30
13th District=
Championship=
Todd Co. Central 63, Franklin-Simpson 51
14th District=
Championship=
Bowling Green 67, Warren Central 65
15th District=
Championship=
Glasgow 60, Monroe Co. 54
16th District=
Championship=
Russell Co. 76, Clinton Co. 66
18th District=
Championship=
LaRue Co. 80, Caverna 48
21st District=
Championship=
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 67, Lou. Fairdale 64
22nd District=
Championship=
Lou. Doss 56, Lou. Butler 53
23rd District=
Championship=
Bullitt Central 58, Lou. Moore 45
24th District=
Championship=
Lou. Fern Creek 54, Lou. Jeffersontown 42
25th District=
Championship=
Lou. Central 66, Lou. DuPont Manual 56
27th District=
Championship=
Lou. Trinity 70, Lou. Seneca 41
29th District=
Championship=
Oldham Co. 77, South Oldham 56
30th District=
Championship=
Anderson Co. 44, Collins 40
31st District=
Championship=
Gallatin Co. 66, Henry Co. 22
32nd District=
Championship=
Walton-Verona 40, Simon Kenton 38
33rd District=
Championship=
Cooper 66, Ryle 36
34th District=
Championship=
Dixie Heights 71, St. Henry 46
35th District=
Championship=
Cov. Catholic 87, Cov. Holy Cross 61
36th District=
Championship=
Newport 68, Newport Central Catholic 67
37th District=
Championship=
Campbell Co. 58, Scott 57
38th District=
Championship=
Pendleton Co. 73, Harrison Co. 44
41st District=
Championship=
Woodford Co. 54, Frankfort 40
42nd District=
Championship=
Scott Co. 65, Lex. Bryan Station 47
43rd District=
Championship=
Lex. Christian 72, Lex. Lafayette 46
44th District=
Championship=
Madison Central 74, Madison Southern 40
45th District=
Championship=
Boyle Co. 64, Danville 53
50th District=
Championship=
Corbin 61, South Laurel 53
51st District=
Championship=
Knox Central 91, Lynn Camp 52
52nd District=
Championship=
Harlan Co. 46, Harlan 43
54th District=
Championship=
Perry Co. Central 69, Hazard 59
55th District=
Championship=
Breathitt Co. 53, Wolfe Co. 50
56th District=
Championship=
Estill Co. 64, Powell Co. 45
57th District=
Championship=
Johnson Central 59, Paintsville 57
58th District=
Championship=
Floyd Central 77, Prestonsburg 52
59th District=
Championship=
Pikeville 70, Shelby Valley 65
61st District=
Championship=
Rowan Co. 47, Bath Co. 42
62nd District=
Championship=
Morgan Co. 64, Elliott Co. 54
63rd District=
Championship=
Raceland 52, Lewis Co. 50
6th District=
Championship=
Henderson Co. 64, Union Co. 42
7th District=
Championship=
Madisonville-North Hopkins 80, Hopkins Co. Central 64
9th District=
Championship=
Owensboro Catholic 58, Apollo 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
5th District=
Championship=
Crittenden Co. 46, Livingston Central 23
17th District=
Championship=
Elizabethtown 49, John Hardin 46
19th District=
Championship=
Bardstown 54, Nelson Co. 41
20th District=
Championship=
Campbellsville 51, Marion Co. 41
21st District=
Championship=
Lou. Holy Cross 51, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 42
22nd District=
Championship=
Lou. Butler 70, Lou. Doss 24
25th District=
Championship=
Lou. DuPont Manual 65, Lou. Central 31
27th District=
Championship=
Lou. Sacred Heart 70, Lou. Waggener 16
29th District=
Championship=
Oldham Co. 45, South Oldham 42
30th District=
Championship=
Anderson Co. 55, Spencer Co. 41
34th District=
Championship=
Dixie Heights 51, St. Henry 44
41st District=
Championship=
Franklin Co. 56, Woodford Co. 46
42nd District=
Championship=
Scott Co. 66, Lex. Henry Clay 52
43rd District=
Championship=
Lex. Paul Dunbar 65, Lex. Lafayette 56
44th District=
Championship=
Madison Central 51, Madison Southern 45
45th District=
Championship=
Lincoln Co. 79, Boyle Co. 47
49th District=
Championship=
North Laurel 80, Jackson Co. 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
