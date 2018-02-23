Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL=

1st District=

Championship=

Fulton Co. 61, Hickman Co. 54

2nd District=

Championship=

McCracken County 59, Paducah Tilghman 57

11th District=

Championship=

Meade Co. 76, Breckenridge County 66

12th District=

Championship=

Grayson Co. 49, Edmonson Co. 30

13th District=

Championship=

Todd Co. Central 63, Franklin-Simpson 51

14th District=

Championship=

Bowling Green 67, Warren Central 65

15th District=

Championship=

Glasgow 60, Monroe Co. 54

16th District=

Championship=

Russell Co. 76, Clinton Co. 66

18th District=

Championship=

LaRue Co. 80, Caverna 48

21st District=

Championship=

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 67, Lou. Fairdale 64

22nd District=

Championship=

Lou. Doss 56, Lou. Butler 53

23rd District=

Championship=

Bullitt Central 58, Lou. Moore 45

24th District=

Championship=

Lou. Fern Creek 54, Lou. Jeffersontown 42

25th District=

Championship=

Lou. Central 66, Lou. DuPont Manual 56

27th District=

Championship=

Lou. Trinity 70, Lou. Seneca 41

29th District=

Championship=

Oldham Co. 77, South Oldham 56

30th District=

Championship=

Anderson Co. 44, Collins 40

31st District=

Championship=

Gallatin Co. 66, Henry Co. 22

32nd District=

Championship=

Walton-Verona 40, Simon Kenton 38

33rd District=

Championship=

Cooper 66, Ryle 36

34th District=

Championship=

Dixie Heights 71, St. Henry 46

35th District=

Championship=

Cov. Catholic 87, Cov. Holy Cross 61

36th District=

Championship=

Newport 68, Newport Central Catholic 67

37th District=

Championship=

Campbell Co. 58, Scott 57

38th District=

Championship=

Pendleton Co. 73, Harrison Co. 44

41st District=

Championship=

Woodford Co. 54, Frankfort 40

42nd District=

Championship=

Scott Co. 65, Lex. Bryan Station 47

43rd District=

Championship=

Lex. Christian 72, Lex. Lafayette 46

44th District=

Championship=

Madison Central 74, Madison Southern 40

45th District=

Championship=

Boyle Co. 64, Danville 53

50th District=

Championship=

Corbin 61, South Laurel 53

51st District=

Championship=

Knox Central 91, Lynn Camp 52

52nd District=

Championship=

Harlan Co. 46, Harlan 43

54th District=

Championship=

Perry Co. Central 69, Hazard 59

55th District=

Championship=

Breathitt Co. 53, Wolfe Co. 50

56th District=

Championship=

Estill Co. 64, Powell Co. 45

57th District=

Championship=

Johnson Central 59, Paintsville 57

58th District=

Championship=

Floyd Central 77, Prestonsburg 52

59th District=

Championship=

Pikeville 70, Shelby Valley 65

61st District=

Championship=

Rowan Co. 47, Bath Co. 42

62nd District=

Championship=

Morgan Co. 64, Elliott Co. 54

63rd District=

Championship=

Raceland 52, Lewis Co. 50

6th District=

Championship=

Henderson Co. 64, Union Co. 42

7th District=

Championship=

Madisonville-North Hopkins 80, Hopkins Co. Central 64

9th District=

Championship=

Owensboro Catholic 58, Apollo 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

5th District=

Championship=

Crittenden Co. 46, Livingston Central 23

17th District=

Championship=

Elizabethtown 49, John Hardin 46

19th District=

Championship=

Bardstown 54, Nelson Co. 41

20th District=

Championship=

Campbellsville 51, Marion Co. 41

21st District=

Championship=

Lou. Holy Cross 51, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 42

22nd District=

Championship=

Lou. Butler 70, Lou. Doss 24

25th District=

Championship=

Lou. DuPont Manual 65, Lou. Central 31

27th District=

Championship=

Lou. Sacred Heart 70, Lou. Waggener 16

29th District=

Championship=

Oldham Co. 45, South Oldham 42

30th District=

Championship=

Anderson Co. 55, Spencer Co. 41

34th District=

Championship=

Dixie Heights 51, St. Henry 44

41st District=

Championship=

Franklin Co. 56, Woodford Co. 46

42nd District=

Championship=

Scott Co. 66, Lex. Henry Clay 52

43rd District=

Championship=

Lex. Paul Dunbar 65, Lex. Lafayette 56

44th District=

Championship=

Madison Central 51, Madison Southern 45

45th District=

Championship=

Lincoln Co. 79, Boyle Co. 47

49th District=

Championship=

North Laurel 80, Jackson Co. 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.