Comfort dog team provides consolation in Parkland

Friday, the East End of Louisville near the river was riddled with road closings and U-haul trucks.More >>
Two Hardin County ambulances crashed on the Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown while responding to a water rescue Friday night.More >>
One of the more recognizable people in WAVE Country says his time has come to lose weight. Linkin' Bridge's Montre Davis is on a journey to lose 250 pounds, and we're going to follow him to see how it goes.More >>
The park is designed and expected to flood from time to time. But when the water moves in, the park's power to draw people downtown floats away.More >>
When people are hit with tragedy, they deal with it in different ways. Some people like to talk it out, some don't. Those who seek the help of Mercy the comfort dog, usually are in the latter category.More >>
