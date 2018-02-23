Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 52, Lakewood Park 46

Alexandria 75, Wes-Del 56

Andrean 57, Hammond Noll 54, OT

Austin 86, Crothersville 82, 2OT

Barr-Reeve 51, Bloomfield 44

Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Corydon 48

Beech Grove 62, Whiteland 59

Bellmont 44, Jay Co. 42

Brownstown 55, Orleans 46

Calumet 63, Highland 54

Cambridge City 52, Centerville 46

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46, Warsaw 32

Chesterton 48, Gary West 47

Churubusco 55, Eastside 45

Clinton Prairie 52, Western Boone 51

Columbia City 51, Ft. Wayne Concordia 48

Covenant Christian 57, Central Christian 54

Covington 49, Crawfordsville 45

Crawford Co. 62, Paoli 60

Crown Point 49, Lowell 43

Culver 49, Bremen 46

Danville 70, Decatur Central 55

Delphi 76, N. White 53

Delta 73, Muncie Burris 43

E. Noble 66, Elkhart Memorial 48

Eastbrook 58, S. Adams 41

Eastern Hancock 70, Hagerstown 39

Elkhart Christian 58, Argos 53

Ev. Bosse 76, Ev. Reitz 53

Ev. Memorial 55, Washington 32

Ev. North 72, Vincennes 66

Fairfield 54, Central Noble 35

Forest Park 61, Dubois 50

Franklin 72, Jennings Co. 59

Franklin Central 65, Terre Haute North 63

Frankton 56, Sheridan 54

Fremont 53, Bethany Christian 50

Frontier 67, Clinton Central 61, OT

Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Richmond 62

Gary Roosevelt 64, Indpls Manual 62

Goshen 72, Michigan City Marquette 70, 2OT

Greencastle 84, N. Montgomery 49

Greensburg 51, E. Central 43

Griffith 65, E. Chicago Central 61

Hammond 64, Lighthouse CPA 51

Hammond Clark 73, Whiting 51

Hammond Gavit 43, Hanover Central 40

Hebron 61, River Forest 58

Heritage Christian 54, Elwood 32

Heritage Hills 56, Perry Central 40

Hobart 65, Wheeler 54

Homestead 74, Norwell 43

Huntington North 61, Ft. Wayne Luers 31

Indpls Arlington 73, Ev. Central 59

Indpls Attucks 110, Indpls Herron 81

Indpls Ben Davis 76, Indpls Tech 32

Indpls Howe 79, Gary 21st Century 72

Indpls Ritter 67, Tri-West 61

Indpls Roncalli 53, Indpls Brebeuf 46

Jeffersonville 52, Castle 43

Kankakee Valley 65, N. Judson 62

Knightstown 66, S. Decatur 62

Kouts 66, LaCrosse 51

Lafayette Catholic 65, Cass 52

Lafayette Jeff 56, Western 44

Lakeland 47, Angola 40

Lawrence Central 57, Southport 38

Leo 75, Woodlan 69

Logansport 73, Frankfort 34

Madison-Grant 64, Monroe Central 61

Manchester 56, Eastern (Greentown) 45

Marion 73, Ft. Wayne Snider 58

McCutcheon 81, Lake Central 47

Medora 52, Christel House Academy 50

Merrillville 70, Penn 64

Mishawaka 59, S. Bend St. Joseph's 54

Mishawaka Marian 59, S. Bend Washington 54

Mitchell 73, Scottsburg 70, OT

Monrovia 61, Indpls Park Tudor 44

Mooresville 63, Indpls Perry Meridian 55

Morristown 58, Tri 42

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52, Yorktown 30

Munster 78, LaPorte 42

N. Posey 52, Gibson Southern 48

N. Putnam 63, Eminence 51

New Albany 88, Bloomington North 47

New Haven 73, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 55

New Palestine 77, Greenwood 69

New Prairie 52, S. Bend Adams 48

Northridge 60, DeKalb 46

Oak Hill 72, Northfield 33

Peru 84, Wabash 68

Pioneer 63, Tri-County 53

Prairie Hts. 62, Hamilton 32

Princeton 52, Ev. Day 38

Providence 56, New Washington 50

Rensselaer 66, Winamac 55

Rising Sun 91, Trinity Lutheran 81

Rochester 64, Maconaquah 61

Rock Creek Academy 89, Cannelton 23

Rushville 51, N. Decatur 45

S. Bend Riley 65, Glenn 49

S. Newton 36, Attica 26

S. Ripley 48, Jac-Cen-Del 41

S. Vermillion 52, Paris, Ill. 40

Salem 60, Borden 44

Seeger 62, N. Vermillion 48

Seton Catholic 59, Indpls Shortridge 56

Shenandoah 53, Wapahani 46

Shoals 73, N. Knox 55

Silver Creek 60, Seymour 39

Southern Wells 49, Randolph Southern 40

Southridge 63, Boonville 41

Southwestern (Hanover) 61, S. Dearborn 45

Southwood 69, Bluffton 61

Springs Valley 58, Eastern (Pekin) 42

Sullivan 67, Linton 61

Triton Central 81, Speedway 71

Turkey Run 69, N. Central (Farmersburg) 55

Union City 55, Northeastern 53

Union Co. 49, Milan 35

Valparaiso 74, S. Bend Clay 34

W. Lafayette 77, Rossville 48

W. Noble 66, Garrett 50

Washington Twp. 75, Morgan Twp. 52

Wawasee 51, Tippecanoe Valley 41

Westview 65, Concord 46

Westville 61, S. Central (Union Mills) 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Knox vs. Triton, ccd.

Oregon-Davis vs. Boone Grove, ccd.

