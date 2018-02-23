Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 52, Lakewood Park 46
Alexandria 75, Wes-Del 56
Andrean 57, Hammond Noll 54, OT
Austin 86, Crothersville 82, 2OT
Barr-Reeve 51, Bloomfield 44
Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Corydon 48
Beech Grove 62, Whiteland 59
Bellmont 44, Jay Co. 42
Brownstown 55, Orleans 46
Calumet 63, Highland 54
Cambridge City 52, Centerville 46
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46, Warsaw 32
Chesterton 48, Gary West 47
Churubusco 55, Eastside 45
Clinton Prairie 52, Western Boone 51
Columbia City 51, Ft. Wayne Concordia 48
Covenant Christian 57, Central Christian 54
Covington 49, Crawfordsville 45
Crawford Co. 62, Paoli 60
Crown Point 49, Lowell 43
Culver 49, Bremen 46
Danville 70, Decatur Central 55
Delphi 76, N. White 53
Delta 73, Muncie Burris 43
E. Noble 66, Elkhart Memorial 48
Eastbrook 58, S. Adams 41
Eastern Hancock 70, Hagerstown 39
Elkhart Christian 58, Argos 53
Ev. Bosse 76, Ev. Reitz 53
Ev. Memorial 55, Washington 32
Ev. North 72, Vincennes 66
Fairfield 54, Central Noble 35
Forest Park 61, Dubois 50
Franklin 72, Jennings Co. 59
Franklin Central 65, Terre Haute North 63
Frankton 56, Sheridan 54
Fremont 53, Bethany Christian 50
Frontier 67, Clinton Central 61, OT
Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Richmond 62
Gary Roosevelt 64, Indpls Manual 62
Goshen 72, Michigan City Marquette 70, 2OT
Greencastle 84, N. Montgomery 49
Greensburg 51, E. Central 43
Griffith 65, E. Chicago Central 61
Hammond 64, Lighthouse CPA 51
Hammond Clark 73, Whiting 51
Hammond Gavit 43, Hanover Central 40
Hebron 61, River Forest 58
Heritage Christian 54, Elwood 32
Heritage Hills 56, Perry Central 40
Hobart 65, Wheeler 54
Homestead 74, Norwell 43
Huntington North 61, Ft. Wayne Luers 31
Indpls Arlington 73, Ev. Central 59
Indpls Attucks 110, Indpls Herron 81
Indpls Ben Davis 76, Indpls Tech 32
Indpls Howe 79, Gary 21st Century 72
Indpls Ritter 67, Tri-West 61
Indpls Roncalli 53, Indpls Brebeuf 46
Jeffersonville 52, Castle 43
Kankakee Valley 65, N. Judson 62
Knightstown 66, S. Decatur 62
Kouts 66, LaCrosse 51
Lafayette Catholic 65, Cass 52
Lafayette Jeff 56, Western 44
Lakeland 47, Angola 40
Lawrence Central 57, Southport 38
Leo 75, Woodlan 69
Logansport 73, Frankfort 34
Madison-Grant 64, Monroe Central 61
Manchester 56, Eastern (Greentown) 45
Marion 73, Ft. Wayne Snider 58
McCutcheon 81, Lake Central 47
Medora 52, Christel House Academy 50
Merrillville 70, Penn 64
Mishawaka 59, S. Bend St. Joseph's 54
Mishawaka Marian 59, S. Bend Washington 54
Mitchell 73, Scottsburg 70, OT
Monrovia 61, Indpls Park Tudor 44
Mooresville 63, Indpls Perry Meridian 55
Morristown 58, Tri 42
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52, Yorktown 30
Munster 78, LaPorte 42
N. Posey 52, Gibson Southern 48
N. Putnam 63, Eminence 51
New Albany 88, Bloomington North 47
New Haven 73, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 55
New Palestine 77, Greenwood 69
New Prairie 52, S. Bend Adams 48
Northridge 60, DeKalb 46
Oak Hill 72, Northfield 33
Peru 84, Wabash 68
Pioneer 63, Tri-County 53
Prairie Hts. 62, Hamilton 32
Princeton 52, Ev. Day 38
Providence 56, New Washington 50
Rensselaer 66, Winamac 55
Rising Sun 91, Trinity Lutheran 81
Rochester 64, Maconaquah 61
Rock Creek Academy 89, Cannelton 23
Rushville 51, N. Decatur 45
S. Bend Riley 65, Glenn 49
S. Newton 36, Attica 26
S. Ripley 48, Jac-Cen-Del 41
S. Vermillion 52, Paris, Ill. 40
Salem 60, Borden 44
Seeger 62, N. Vermillion 48
Seton Catholic 59, Indpls Shortridge 56
Shenandoah 53, Wapahani 46
Shoals 73, N. Knox 55
Silver Creek 60, Seymour 39
Southern Wells 49, Randolph Southern 40
Southridge 63, Boonville 41
Southwestern (Hanover) 61, S. Dearborn 45
Southwood 69, Bluffton 61
Springs Valley 58, Eastern (Pekin) 42
Sullivan 67, Linton 61
Triton Central 81, Speedway 71
Turkey Run 69, N. Central (Farmersburg) 55
Union City 55, Northeastern 53
Union Co. 49, Milan 35
Valparaiso 74, S. Bend Clay 34
W. Lafayette 77, Rossville 48
W. Noble 66, Garrett 50
Washington Twp. 75, Morgan Twp. 52
Wawasee 51, Tippecanoe Valley 41
Westview 65, Concord 46
Westville 61, S. Central (Union Mills) 39
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Knox vs. Triton, ccd.
Oregon-Davis vs. Boone Grove, ccd.
