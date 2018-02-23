The Great Lawn could become a great mess

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two million people visit Louisville's Waterfront Park every year. But not so much at times like this.

With 30 to 40 acres soon to be inundated by the rising floodwaters of the Ohio River, only a handful of sightseers ventured out to take pictures.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

The park is designed and expected to flood from time to time. But when the water moves in, the park's power to draw people downtown floats away.

"Most likely, the water is going to rise four more feet," Gary Pepper, of the Waterfront Development Corporation, told us.

Already, the shoreline is littered with floating trash and debris.

Pepper said mud could be a problem if the water recedes slowly. If the water recedes quickly, mud suspended in the water could be pulled away by the current, making clean-up easier.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.