4 injured after crash in McCracken Co., KY

4 were injured in the wreck (Source: KFVS)

Four people were injured in a head-on crash in McCracken County, Kentucky according to the sheriff's office.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Benton Road near Cold Springs Road.

An investigation showed the driver of one car drifted into the other lane hitting the vehicle head-on.

Both drivers and two children were taken to an area hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Reidland-Farley Fire Department and Mercy EMS also responded to the wreck.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.