River claims homes in East End of Louisville

Cars were also seen abandoned throughout the East End. (Source: Air 3. WAVE 3 News)

Houses in the East End are surrounded by water in some places. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday, the East End of Louisville near the river was riddled with road closings and U-haul trucks.

Neighbors along Riviera and Riverside Drives where moving out.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

Some of the homes where already in water, mailboxes floating.

"I don't think anyone was expecting it, but everybody's preparing for the worst," Randy, a family member of one of the residents on the block, told us. He was helping to load furniture into the trucks.

LG&E crew workers walked through the high water and traveled in boats. They were busy shutting power off.

Meanwhile, Louisville Metro Police officers checked on the neighbors, making sure they could get out alright.

>> List of current road closures in Louisville due to flooding

Officers told us some people don't follow the warnings. That was something that was evident from Air 3 and while driving along the highway.

Several cars appeared submerged in water along Mellwood Avenue with only their trunks sticking out.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.