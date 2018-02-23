Linkin' Bridge's Montre Davis begins his weight loss journey

Davis also has a stationary bike at home that he gets on every day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Montre Davis is hitting the gym, doing a lot of weight training. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For most people losing weight is hard. It takes time, energy, and motivation.

One of the more recognizable people in WAVE Country says his time has come to lose weight. Linkin' Bridge's Montre Davis shared with WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan that being on stage was extremely painful because of back pain.

We linked Davis with Peggy Heuser of Heuser Health who agreed to guide him in his weight loss journey to make sure he's doing it effectively. Heuser Health offers a physician-managed exercise and nutrition plan. (Peggy Heuser is a registered nurse.)

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Linkin' Bridge's Montre Davis on a mission to get healthy

When Davis began the program, he weighed 482 pounds. His waist was 76 inches around.

It wasn't always this way for Davis. He started gaining weight about 10 years ago, after getting out of prison when he served time for drugs.

"When you get out you're seeing all this stuff and you're like ooh, I can get that. I want to eat that," David said. "And then it just gets out of hand."

Heuser said his weight is putting a lot of stress on his organs.

"His heart is taxed everyday trying to pump blood throughout his body," Heuser said.

Tests showed Montre is pre-diabetic and has hypertension. He also takes medication for severe back pain from a slipped disc.

"I told him, 'I think you've reached a point of no return. You need-- you have to do this. Your life will be shortened,'" Heuser said.

For Davis, hearing that was a wake-up call.

>> More Community news on wave3.com

"It is scary, because it sets off a red light in your head. You've got to stop eating a certain way and change your lifestyle completely. And if not, you're out of here," Davis said. "My goal is to lose about 250 pounds. If I can do that, I believe I can maintain health I want."

Director of Fitness at Heuser, Chris Thompson, is working with Davis at developing an exercise routine. He is doing a lot of weight training, in addition to encouraging him to do some cardio, like walking.

"The biggest thing is consistency," Thompson said. "He's got a busy schedule. He needs to make sure he makes time for this. It's going to take every day doing something."

At home, Davis is trying to spend at least 10 minutes a day on a bike.

And in the kitchen, he's made some big changes after a consult with Heuser Health.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Comfort dog team provides consolation in Parkland

+ UofL Coach David Padgett talks about loss of brother-in-law

+ Pass the Cash: With husband deployed overseas, wife surprised with support

He's trying to stick to 1,500 calories a day. More veggies, less pizza. Water, not soda or sweet tea. And reduced dairy. Davis is even eating vegan chao slices, made with tofu. He's also cooking more fish, and less fatty meats.

Davis says he doesn't want to consider weight loss surgery.

He says he's doing this for himself and for others.

"I want to inspire other people, so If I can accomplish this then somebody else can say I want to do that," he said. "Maybe, because if he could do it then I could do it."

When we checked with Davis on Friday, he told us he had already lost 15 pounds. We'll be checking in with him periodically to see how he's doing.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.