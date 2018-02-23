Hardin County ambulances collide responding to water rescue

We are working to get more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The ambulances crashed on the Joe Prather Highway at mile marker 8 on Friday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Two Hardin County ambulances crashed on the Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown while responding to a water rescue Friday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. as EMS was heading to Cartwright Estates near the Bullitt County line.

Kentucky State Police say both ambulance crews were taken to the hospital. That's a total of four people. Their conditions are not yet known.

It's not clear what happened with the water rescue.

Valley Creek and Central Hardin crews are also responding to a water rescue on Miller Road.

We are working to get more information from authorities.

