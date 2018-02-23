UPDATE: 4 Hardin County EMS employees injured responding to water rescue

We are working to get more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The ambulances crashed on the Joe Prather Highway at mile marker 8 on Friday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Two Hardin County ambulances crashed on the Joe Prather Highway in Elizabethtown while responding to a water rescue Friday night.

Officials say four Hardin County EMS employees were seriously hurt in the accident.

One employee remains in the hospital. The three other employees have been released from the hospital, and are expected to return to work in early March.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The accident happened around 9 p.m. Friday as EMS was heading to Cartwright Estates near the Bullitt County line. Circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown

It's not clear what happened with the water rescue.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.