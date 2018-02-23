Western Michigan ends Ball State's 5-game win streak 87-80

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Reggie Jones had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Western Michigan beat Ball State 87-80 and snapped the Cardinals' five-game winning streak on Friday night.

Thomas Wilder added 18 points for the Broncos (17-12, 9-7 Mid-American Conference), who didn't lead until a 9-0 run made it 59-54 in the second half. Bryce Moore added 14 points and Josh Davis scored 12.

Western Michigan took the lead for good at 76-75 on Moore's layup with 1:41 left. Jones was fouled on a 3-point attempt on the Broncos' next possession and made all three foul shots to push the lead to four.

Wilder added all six of his free-throw attempts and Moore capped the scoring with a layup for the Broncos.

Tahjai Teague had 24 points, including 3-of-4 3-point shooting for the Cardinals (19-10, 10-6). Tayler Persons added 16 points and Trey Moses had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

