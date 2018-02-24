Bardstown man admits to shooting, killing four dogs

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Bardstown man is facing several charges after he admitted to police he shot and killed four dogs.

According to police, around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police were called about an intoxicated man shooting dogs, and toward homes in the 200 block of McIntyre Lane.

Once on scene, police found Joseph Hutchins, 46, in a shed in the backyard. He admitted to officers he shot the dogs, and took them to a neighbor's yard, where the four hunting dogs were dead in a kennel.

He was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal mischief, four counts of torturing a dog with serial physical injury or death, menacing, criminal trespassing and tampering with physical evidence.

Hutchins is being held at the Nelson County Jail.

